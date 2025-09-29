Hazbin Hotel Season 2 First Poster Reveals 7 Main Characters

A new poster debuted the seven main characters fans should focus on heading into Hazbin Hotel Season 2. Season 2 of Vivienn "Vivziepop" Medrano's beloved R-rated animated musical is coming to Amazon Prime Video after nearly two years away, picking up its devilishly delicious hell-based story of a war between angels and demons.

The latest poster for the hit Amazon Prime Video series showcases several heroes (and villains) who will be at the center of this season's story, as the vicious Vee's seek to take advantage of a post-war Hell that has been flooded with sinners seeking redemption.

Amazon Prime Video

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, October 29. Season 2 will be buoyed by a stacked voice cast, which includes returning favorites from Season 1 like Stephanie Beatriz and Erika Henningsen, as well as newcomers like Patrick Stump, Liz Callaway, and Alex Newell.

Every Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Main Character

Charlie Morningstar

Amazon Prime Video

Charlie Morningstar (once again voiced by Broadway actor Eirka Henningsen) will be back to lead Hazbin Hotel for Season 2. The Hellborn princess is now the proud owner of the Hazbin Hotel, a refuge for wayward sinners looking for redemption in the fiery depths of Hell.

After defeating heaven's forces in Season 1, Charlie and her crew have their hands full heading into the show's second season, as the end of the way has meant a wave of souls knocking on the Hazbin Hotel's door looking for a place to call home in the wake of the show's epic inter-realm battle.

Alastor

Amazon Prime Video

Joining Charlie in her conquest at the Hazbin Hotel is the fiendish Alastor (voiced by Amir Talai). Alastor is one of the more chaotic residents of the Hellaverse, having agreed to help Charlie on her pursuit to find the good in people, even if it is for his own personal enjoyment and that alone.

Heading into Season 2, Alastor will be put front and center, as the new episodes are reportedly set to focus on the character's relationship with the villainous Vox (aka the big bad of the season). Speaking

Vox

Amazon Prime Video

Set to lead this upcoming season as one of its primary villains, Vox is leaping his way up the Hazbin Hotel pecking order. Vox is known as one of the members of the villainous Vees, a group of techy-savvy sinners who have found themselves bound to Hell.

The character is best known for his TV set head and gnashing spiked teeth. He also runs one of Hell's largest and most corrupt businesses, VoxTek Enterprises. Vox and the Vees will look to take advantage of the power vacuum left over in Hell after last season, as the war with heaven came to its dramatic conclusion.

Valentino

Amazon Prime Video

Valentino is another member of the Vees, and a crucial ally for Vox in his quest to accumulate power across the brimstone-laden depths of Hell. Valentino is the owner of the porn studios in V-Tower near Hazbin and the overbearing owner of series fan-favorite Angel Dust.

Valentino will play a key role in Season 2, being one of the season's primary villains alongside Vox and Velvette.

Velvette

Amazon Prime Video

The third member of the infamous Vees is Velvette. Known as 'the backbone of the Vees,' Velvette is the villainous group's social media guru, stirring up whatever she can online to further Vox's interests in Hell.

She has been dubbed a major antagonist for the show's upcoming second season, joining both Vox and Valentino as the primary threat that Charlie and friends will have to go up against.

Sera

Amazon Prime Video

Sera is one of the few angelic characters to get the spotlight in Hazbin Hotel. Serving as the High Seraphim of Heaven, it was Sera who called the shots on the annual Extermination in Hell, which was the root cause of the all-out war that was put center stage in Season 1.

In Season 2, it is assumed Sera will have something of an existential crisis, as her primary purpose in Heaven's bureaucracy has been obsolete.

Emily

Amazon Prime Video

Emily is another seraphim angel who worked alongside Sera in the fight against Hell during Hazbin's first season on streaming. However, with the war having been won, her life has changed.

Now that the very core of the afterlife in the Hellaverse has been forever changed, fans have speculated that Emily could serve as a heavenly ambassador in Hell going forward, essentially being an angelic Charlie Morningstar.