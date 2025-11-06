Hazbin Hotel Secretly Explains Why Angel Dust Killed His Dad, According to New Theory

Habin Hotel Season 2, Episode 3, revealed fan-favorite character Angel Dust's dark past, announcing to audiences that he killed his. Since Hazbin's debut, Angel has been one of the most popular characters among its hell-based cast. Introduced as the first sinner that Charlie Morningstar and her 'let's give them a second chance' endeavor are trying to redeem, Angel Dust has been key in this R-rated musical story through to this point.

This came to a head in Season 2, Episode 3, as Charlie realizes that not every sinner can be redeemed simply by doing a good deed. Instead, the deed needs to be specific to the sin/sinner. That means Angel's road to redemption is not the same as Sir Pentious's.

To this point, though, it has been entirely unclear why Angel was in Hell in the first place and what sin he actually committed in his past life. Thankfully, Season 2 villain Vox lets audiences in on the secret in Episode 3, revealing that Angel killed his father.

"All we need to do is have Angel act against his sins," Charlie Morningstar exclaimed during a tense confrontation with Vox in Season 2's third episode. To which, the TV-headed big bad replied, "What exercise could one do to be forgiven for being a... murderer? Killed your dad, right?"

This is the first time fans have gotten a peek at what Angel did to ultimately land him in Hell, adding further complications to Charlie's quest to redeem the devilish adult performer. It is not explicitly stated why Angel killed his father in the episode, but some hints point to the character's motivations.

Why Did Angel Dust Kill His Father in Hazbin Hotel?

Right after Vox reveals that Angel Dust has blood on his hands, he pries further, asking if his father "hit [him]." This is by no means a confirmation that Angel's father was abusive toward him, leading to him killing his dad, but it could be the Hazbin creative team laying the foundation for Angel's tragic backstory.

What fans do know about Angel's past life is that he died during the 1940s and was the son of a high-ranking Italian Mob boss. Some have speculated that, given Angel's status as a member of the queer community and the time he grew up in, this could have drawn the ire of someone like his father, potentially leading to physical and emotional abuse.

Growing up around the turn of the century, Angel's sexual preferences would have been deemed illegal and highly immoral (especially within the largely Catholic-leaning Italian Mob).

Perhaps this abuse by his father and his community around him grew too much, Angel eventually had enough, and then (whether intentionally or not) killed his own father.

It is notable that Angel Dust clearly wants to keep the true nature of his sin a secret, meaning that his murder may have been accidental. He may have sought to hurt his father or act in self-defense, but it is still his dad, and he could not have intended to kill him outright.

Perhaps, as the series progresses, fans will gain more insight into what happened between Angel and his father, and find answers to the question of whether he can truly be redeemed or not.