'Hazbin Hotel' Hints at Why Lilith Is In Heaven In Season 2 Episode 2

Hazbin Hotel Season 2, Episode 2 may have just hinted at why Lilith is in Heaven in the hit animated series. Amazon Prime Video's Hell-based streaming series is back for another round of fiendish fun on the platform, this time around focusing on the influx of new saints and sinners in the underworld following the epic war between realms that took place over Season 1.

Across the show's first two episodes of Season 2, one of the most significant reveals came in Episode 2, as the Queen of Hell, Lilith, was discovered to have taken refuge in Heaven, away from her children and the sinners she serves.

This moment arrived, revealing the character actively ignoring calls from her daughter, Charlie, and her husband, Lucifer.

Not much context is given for why she would be hiding behind Heaven's pearly gates, but what we do see is a text coming in from Season 2 big bad Lute, as she writes to Lilith, "You're off the hook for now, b***."

Some have speculated that, given her leafy surroundings, this could be the Garden of Eden, also known as the Heaven-based utopia where the Tree of Life resides. However, the show has not confirmed that as of yet.

It was later revealed in the episode that the angel Sera knows Lilith is in Heaven, potentially indicating that she may be involved in the character's decision to escape her Hellish responsibilities (read more about Sera's role in Hazbin Hotel Season 2 here).

There is also the chance that there is some ulterior motive for Lilith being in Heaven. This could explain why she is ignoring her family's calls. Perhaps she is there to broker a deal with someone that could shake the very core of the underworld; thus, knowing how it would affect people like Charlie and Lucifer, she decides it is best to keep her whereabouts a secret.

It may also not even go that deep. Lilith might just not be the best mother in the world, ignoring her kids and retreating to Heaven to escape the drama of her life below.

Hzabin Hotel Season 2 continues on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. The R-rated animated series from acclaimed YouTube creator Vivienne "Vivziepop" Medrano follows a group of devilish characters who run a hotel in Hell for sinners seeking a chance at redemption.

The Big Reason Why Lilith Is In Heaven

There is one reason we have not explored for why Lilith might be in Heaven.

As fans know, by the time the series rolls around, the Queen of the Underworld has been missing for seven years (suspiciously the same amount of time as Alastor). Then it was revealed that she had been hiding this whole time, ignoring her daughter's calls and sending her husband to voicemail.

While not confirmed, there have been allusions to a potential deal with Season 1 antagonist Adam. The angel and first human ever created was a leader of the angelic military force known as Exorcists and one of the figureheads of the Extermination movement, which saw the forces of Heaven purge Hell once a year.

While the Extermination has been nipped in the bud (for now) with Lucifer's defeat of Adam at the end of Season 1, there has been some speculation that Lilith and Adam may be more deeply connected than some think.

In Season 2, Episode 2, Sera references a potential deal between the Queen of the Underworld and the former Exorcist commander. Lute mentioned a similar idea of a pact at the end of Season 1, when it was first teased that Lilith was up in Heaven.

Perhaps, it is whatever this covenant may be that is keeping her locked up behind Heaven's gates. With Adam now gone, could she be stuck there to carry on the desires of her now-dead ex-husband?

Maybe she is hiding in Heaven to get away from a deep, dark secret to do with Adam. Series creator Vivenne Medrano has been rather coy in interviews when asked if Lilith and Lucifer are 100% certain to be Charlie Morningstar's parents.

Could Charlie actually be the spawn of Adam and Lilith, with the Season 1 villain hell-bent on keeping the fact that he, such a passionate supporter of the Extermination, may have fathered the princess of Hell a secret?

That would be a pretty good reason to keep Charlie's mother locked away in the Garden of Eden, where even she cannot reveal such scandelous information.