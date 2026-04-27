Halloween Lovers Can Have Scares All Year Long Thanks to Universal's Horror Unleashed In Las Vegas

For horror fans, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights has become an infamous staple in the studio's theme parks around the world. Known for its haunted houses based on both original ideas and well-known IPs, scare zones filled with all-too-convincing actors, and innovative culinary creations, there's no question why many count down all year for the seasonal event to roll around. Now, Universal has designed a way to make that wait a little easier.

Horror Unleashed delivers the thrills of Halloween Horror Nights year-round for the first time ever. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, Horror Unleashed features four haunted houses: Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping, and Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer. In between walking (or running) through the haunts, attendees can enjoy live entertainment, interactive scare zones, and themed food and bars. A second Horror Unleashed location is set to open in Chicago, Illinois, in 2027, expanding to the Western United States.

Horror Unleashed isn't just a spooky warehouse; in true Universal storytelling fashion, it's filled with haunted props from films, some of which may have brought a few unwelcome guests to Vegas. Halfway to Halloween, Universal Studios invited The Direct to Las Vegas to step into the fog and experience it firsthand. After taking it all in, it's safe to say that it is the premier horror attraction for those brave enough to face their fears.

When speaking to the media, Nate Stevenson, Show Director and Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort, described that the goal of Horror Unleashed was to build "the most immersive and most interactive horror experience that Universal has ever created." Del Wynegar, Assistant Director of Entertainment at Universal Horror Unleashed, built on those ideas and the promise of an evolving space, describing how attendees "want that interactivity. They want to search the space. They want something new, and that's really exciting to see."

Immersive Haunted Houses Bring Horror Up Close

Universal Monsters

The Direct

For those with a deep-seated love of classic monsters such as Creature from the Black Lagoon and the Mummy, this is the house for you. Universal Monsters is home to icons that have stood the test of time, throwing you right into their vicious crosshairs. Between Dracula beckoning you to be his bride and the Wolf Man slashing at you from all angles, there’s no escaping the clutches of these ghouls.

Universal Monsters excels at theatrics, rightfully so. With a legacy a century in the making, this house is a love letter to the terrors that occupy it and the fans who have championed them over the decades.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Direct

Largely regarded as one of the most influential horror franchises of all time, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre house lives up to that title. You're the latest guest at the family dinner, and by the end of the night, you might be the one on the menu.

Close-quarter scares are the biggest winners of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. You never know when the next twisted member of the Sawyer family will jump at you, with even odds of a chainsaw or blood on their hands. Fingers crossed you come out in one piece at the end of this house.

Scarecrow: The Reaping

The Direct

With all the IPs that Universal has at its disposal, its original creations have become just as well-known, and Scarecrow: The Reaping is no exception. Prepare to face ravenous scarecrows in a blown-out dust bowl, lurking around every corner of a darkened barn and ready to drag you into their scratchy grasp.

The ambiance of Scarecrow: The Reaping pulls you in from the start and doesn't let go. Capped off with a cornfield you'll need to push through, all bets are off when it comes to finding your way out of this one.

Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer

The Direct

Blumhouse has definitively made its mark in the horror genre (hence the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's 3 film), and the house at Horror Unleashed based on The Exorcist: Believer proves why. Following the events of Believer, you'll relive the story from beginning to end; yes, that includes an up-close viewing of an exorcism and two little girls out to get you.

The Exorcist: Believer immerses you like no other house. Screams echo throughout the maze as you face flashes of the demon Lamashtu, leaving you wondering if you’ll be next in line for a spiritual cleansing.

Live Entertainment Keeps the Thrills Alive

The Direct

There’s plenty to experience at Horror Unleashed apart from the houses. Legendary Universal Horror Nights icons Jack the Clown and his sidekick, Chance, are front and center in their own demented show, where audiences help them decide to “stay or slay” a most definitely not victim.

Plenty of creepy folks are also wandering the warehouse as you make your way between houses, stopping to ask you your deepest darkest secrets or if you could glance up as they not-so-subtly measure a piece of rope against your throat.

Horror Unleashed also features seasonal updates, with the Feaster Grievings celebration in full swing at the time of our visit and Krampus having visited the winter prior. With new haunts promised in the years ahead, the experience is designed to continuously evolve and keep attendees coming back for more.

Themed Food & Drinks Serve Flavor With Frights

If you find yourself craving liquid courage or work up an appetite scurrying away from unexpected frights, Horror Unleashed offers plenty of food and drinks to keep you going. Spots like Jack’s Alley and The Boiler serve refreshing beverages to soothe a scream-worn throat. Roughcuts is right next to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and given its menu is chock-full of body-part-themed options, it makes you wonder who is supplying the ingredients.

The standout, however, is Premiere House. Featuring photo ops and movie props from Blumhouse hits, such as M3GAN and The Black Phone, this eatery celebrates the studio's biggest franchises with themed menu options.

The Direct

Universal Horror Unleashed is a must-see for anyone visiting Sin City. Halloween Horror Nights enthusiasts will appreciate the deeper immersion, while the more scare-averse, like myself, may find themselves unexpectedly captivated. Get out there and take in every chilling moment while you can.

Make sure to check out our coverage of last year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.