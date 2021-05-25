Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reportedly Changes Plans For Filming

Despite Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being more than two years away, director James Gunn still feels that it's “a little stressful” as much has to be done. Even the script for the threequel is still only “long past” the first draft.

It's been known for quite some time, but Gunn has recently reiterated that he plans this film to be his last entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. So unless something changes, fans will see a new director at the helm of this cosmic franchise, along with a new team of Guardians.

As for when production for this film will begin, Gunn had confirmed past reports on Twitter that cameras would roll in London “later this year,” but a new report points to filming having a location change.

FILMING LOCATION CHANGES FOR GUARDIANS

Marvel

According to Murphy's Multiverse, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will no longer film in London, but instead, production will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in late Fall.

LESS COMPLICATED FOR MORE PRODUCTIONS

Keep in mind that not only will Gunn have just wrapped up post-production on Peacemaker before jumping onto Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that he will also be filming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special that will release on Disney+.

Not to mention Gunn will also be responsible for providing footage for the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” ride at Epcot in Disney World, so he indeed has a lot on his agenda that would cause him some stress. Having filming change from London to the more familiar stomping grounds of Atlanta, Georgia is likely one way to lessen any stress on Gunn's shoulders.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently scheduled to release in theaters on May 5, 2023.