Disney Reveals How Thanos Impacts Guardians of the Galaxy 3 In New Listing

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to showcase a brand new adventure for the titular MCU team, but its official synopsis seems to hint that Thanos' impact is still affecting them after dying in the Infinity Saga.

Marketing for the upcoming James Gunn-directed MCU threequel officially began when its emotional trailer was released at this year's CCXP. Fresh footage from Vol. 3 was filled with various Easter eggs tied to the larger MCU, such as Gamora's return and an emotional callback to the "We Are Groot" line from the first movie.

However, there are also subtle references to the Guardians' previous adventures, such as their fight against Thanos, which is poised to have a notable influence on their impending battle with another sociopathic villain in the form of the High Evolutionary.

Guardians Vol. 3's Synopsis Teases Thanos' Impact

As listed by Disney, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's official synopsis teased what to expect about the upcoming MCU threequel and Thanos' impact.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special confirmed that the Guardians successfully bought Knowhere from the Collector, meaning that Taneeler Tivan is alive somewhere after being brutally assaulted by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios

The synopsis also mentioned that the Guardians are working to repair "the extreme damage done by Thanos" at the tail-end of the Infinity Saga by making "Knowhere a safe haven" for themselves and all the refugees in the universe:

"In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. After acquiring Knowhere from the Collector, we find the Guardians working to repair the extreme damage done by Thanos- determined to make Knowhere a safe haven, not only for themselves, but for all refugees displaced by the harsh universe."

Marvel Studios

The synopsis then mentioned that their peaceful lives in Knowhere are "upended by a brutal attack" from an unknown enemy, prompting the Guardians to defend the universe while also protecting one of their own:

"It isn't long before their attempt to return to normal is upended by a brutal attack from a new unknown enemy, and Peter, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Marvel Studios

Will the Guardians' Story be Anchored by Thanos?

Among the MCU heroes who battled Thanos during Infinity War and Endgame, the Guardians of the Galaxy are the ones who are significantly affected due to Gamora and Nebula's familial connections to the Mad Titan, not to mention the demise of one of their own.

That said, It's only fitting that the ramifications of Thanos' actions will directly affect the team.

It's easy to assume that the Guardians are stronger than ever after successfully defeating Thanos while also realizing that they have key allies on Earth in the Avengers.

However, the arrival of the High Evolutionary appears to have shaken the team at its core, based on the synopsis. If anything, they would need an even deeper sense of motivation to get back on track to protect one of their own (presumably Rocket Raccoon).

Hopefully, the Guardians will use Thanos' defeat as one of their sources of inspiration to successfully defend themselves and ultimately defeat the High Evolutionary to prevent him from eradicating the team from the universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.