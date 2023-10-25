Netflix's 2023 documentary series, Get Gotti, features a cast of interviewees who uncovered the mystery behind the nefarious deeds of mob boss John Gotti.

John Gotti was the head of the Gambino crime family in New York, and he is considered one of the most powerful and dangerous mob bosses during his peak.

Get Gotti chronicles the rise and fall of Gotti anchored by different testimonies from journalists, cops, and even former mobsters.

Get Gotti made its debut on Netflix on October 23, 2023.

Every Person & Interviewee in Netflix's Get Gotti Cast

George Gabriel

FBI Agent - Gambino Squad

George Gabriel

Working as an FBI agent assigned to investigate the Gambino squad and Paul Castellino's death, George Gabriel pointed out that John Gotti's reign as a mob boss made law enforcement look incompetent, noting that "it was a slap in the face of the federal government."

Gregory Stasiuk

OCTF Special Investigator

Gregory Stasiuk

Gregory Stasiuk served as a special investigator of the Organized Crime Task Force unit.

When his team managed to put some bugs inside John Gotti's office, he was assigned to listen to the conversations of the crime family.

A. Kirke Bartley

State Prosecutor

A. Kirke Bartley

When John Gotti was arrested after assaulting a random citizen in broad daylight in 1984, A. Kirke Bartley served as the trial attorney in the District Attorney's Office.

Jim Kossler

FBI Coordinating Supervisor

Jim Kossler

As the FBI Coordinating Supervisor working on the pursuit against John Gotti, Jim Kossler saw Diane Gacalone's case against the mob boss as a disadvantage, with his team even telling her not to indict him.

The FBI was surprised that Gacalone revealed to the judge that Willie Boy Johnson, a known associate and Gotti loyalist, had been an informant for 15 years. Back then, this was classified information.

Susan Kellman

Defense Attorney

Susan Kellman

Susan Kellman was a criminal defense attorney who worked on the Gotti case in 1985.

Sal Polisi

Mobster

Sal Polisi

Sal Polisi is a former mobster and associate of Gotti who mentioned that he and the famed crime boss "came up the ranks together through the '70s."

He openly admitted that they robbed trucks together with Tommy DeSimone.

Bruce Mouw

FBI Supervisor - Gambino Squad

Bruce Mouw

Bruce Mouw, an FBI supervisor who investigated the death of Paul Castellano, shared that it was frustrating for them to "try these guys [Gotti and his men] in court and prove it."

Mouw spearheaded the FBI's efforts to do surveillance on Gotti and his allies.

Laura A. Ward

Federal Prosecutor

Laura Ward

Laura A. Ward was the federal prosecutor working on Paul Castellano's case.

For those unaware, Castellano and his bodyguard, Thomas Bilotti, were killed outside a Sparks Steak House in Manhattan in 1985 by an unknown hitman ordered by John Gotti.

Michael Shapiro

Defense Attorney

Michael Shapiro

Another defense attorney who worked on the Gotti case in 1985 was Michael Shapiro.

Shapiro discussed his involvement in the case and how the trial went down.

Anthony Ruggiano Jr.

Mobster

Anthony Ruggiano Jr.

Anthony Ruggiano Jr. is a former mobster who recounts the day when Paul Castellano was murdered. He is the son of Anthony "Fat Andy" Ruggiano Sr., a caporegime in the Gambino crime family.

Mary Murphy

WPIX Reporter

Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy is a reporter from WPIX who investigated John Gotti.

During her investigation, she found out that Gotti was a plumbing supply salesman who makes $25,000 a year yet he had a $60,000 Mercedes.

Andrea Giovino

Gotti Associate

Andrea Giovino

Andrea Giovino is a former member of the Gotti mob. She mentioned that Gotti's reign led them to believe that they owned New York back then, noting that the crime lord was "a man to be feared."

Frank O’Hara

OCTF Supervising Investigator

Frank O'Hara

When the chips were down, the Organized Crime Task Force led by supervising investigator Frank O'Hara spearheaded the pursuit of John Gotti.

At first, they were one or two steps ahead of the FBI since they successfully placed bugs inside one of John Gotti's secret offices, the Bergin Hunt & Fish Club.

Fred Rayano

OCTF Chief Investigator

Fred Rayano

Fred Rayano was the chief investigator of the Organized Crime Task Force unit.

Rayano developed a strategy in order to try and get bugs inside Gotti's office in the Bergin Hunt & Fish Club.

Eric Shawn

Fox News Reporter

Eric Shawn

Eric Shawn is a reporter from Fox News who shared the news about Paul Castellano's death and extensive coverage about John Gotti during the '80s.

Barbara Nevins Taylor

WCBS Reporter

Barbara Nevins Taylor

Barbara Nevins Taylor is an investigative journalist and reporter from WCBS.

She described John Gotti as a "Marvel superhero even before the Marvel movies."

Dave Swanson

FBI Special Ops

Dave Swanson

Dave Swanson served as a special agent in the FBI in the 1980s. He was one of the only six specially trained lock agents in the United States.

He worked together with his partner to try to get inside the Ravenite Social Club, a known mob hangout in New York.

Ron Goldstock

OCTF Director

Ron Goldstock

Ron Goldstock was the director of the Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) during Gotti's reign in New York.

They were the leading organization then that tried to take down the mob boss.

Diane Giacalone

DOJ Prosecutor

Diane Giacalone

Diane Giacalone was an assistant US attorney in the Eastern District of New York.

She worked on the federal trial against John Gotti and eight members of the Gambino family.

Matt Clifton

FBI Special Ops

Matt Clifton

Matt Clifton is part of the FBI Special Operations team which is assigned to install and devise surveillance equipment in order to get the evidence to successfully prosecute criminals.

The name, Matt Clifton, is a pseudonym for someone who wants to stay anonymous due to the secrecy surrounding the FBI.

Get Gotti is now streaming on Netflix.