Netflix's How to Become a Mob Boss features a diverse cast of interviewees, ranging from an actual former mob boss to an FBI agent.

How to Become a Mob Boss is one of Netflix's latest docu-series in 2023 and it revolves around the complexities of the criminal underworld. The show highlighted six kingpins of various mobs and gangs across the world.

The docuseries made its debut on Netflix on November 14, 2023.

Every Host and Interviewee in How to Become a Mob Boss

Here's what you need to know about the real people behind How to Become a Mob Boss:

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage served as the narrator of Netflix's How to Become a Mob Boss.

The Game of Thrones alum is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series.

The actor also appeared as Dr. Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War, and Dean Casca Highbottom in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Interviewees:

Sammy “The Bull” Gravano

Sammy “The Bull” Gravano

Sammy “The Bull” Gravano is a former underboss of the Gambino Crime Family.

For those unaware, the Gambino Crime Family is an Italian-American Mafia crime family and they were one of the five families that dominated organized crime activities in New York.

In Episode 1, Gravano talked about the state of the underworld, describing it as a 2 trillion dollar industry, and earning a position within it takes patience.

Renee Graziano

Renee Graziano

Renee Graziano is the daughter of the Bonanno Crime Family Consigliere.

Similar to the Gambino crime family, the Bonnanos were one of the five families that were responsible for organized crime activities in New York.

Graziano pointed out that reaching the top of any crime family is hard since one has to be "an earner" and must know the ins and outs of the business.

Elie Honig

Elie Honig

Elie Honig was a former federal prosecutor of the Southern District of New York.

Honig discussed the qualities that a mob boss needs to have to succeed in the industry, with him pointing out that one has to be "ambitious and smart" and must know how to properly motivate his underlings.

Jonathan Eig

Jonathan Eig

Jonathan Eig is the author of the book called Get Capone. Eig tackled the real story of how the US government managed to arrest and convict Al Capone.

In the Netflix series, Eig provided insight into Al Capone's history.

Adam Selzer

Adam Selzer

Adam Selzer is a Chicago historian and the author of Mysterious Chicago. Selzer's book chronicled the mysteries of Chicago, such as the Great Chicago Fire and the much-talked-about vampire in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Selzer discussed Al Capone's younger years, such as the crime lord's street smarts and being resourceful in getting what he wanted.

Michael Franzese

Michael Franzese

Michael Franzese was a former capo of the Colombo Crime Family. A capo is a term used to describe the head of a branch of a crime syndicate.

Franzese talked about the process of finding a mentor in the crime world, noting that somebody has to tell him or her that, "you have what it takes" before doing the necessary job to prove oneself.

John Binder

John Binder

John Binder is the author of Al Capone's Beer Wars, a book about the complete history of organized crime in Chicago during Prohibition.

Binder talked about John Torrio and his mentorship with Al Capone. He described Torrio as an "underworld genius."

Geoff Schumacher

Geoff Schumacher

Geoff Schumacher is the Vice President of Exhibits and Programs in the Mob Museum.

Aside from his executive position, Schumacher is also the author of two books that mainly focused on the history of Las Vegas.

Schumacher discussed the rise of Al Capone in the underworld.

Richie Roberts

Richie Roberts

Richie Roberts was a former detective of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Roberts pointed out that it is "absolutely critical" that a mob boss must have a "business plan" during his tenure. If there's no plan, he said, "the structure will fall."

Lewis Rice

Lewis Rice

Lewis Rice was a former special agent in charge of the New York Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Rice talked about the reality of rising to the top of the drug business, noting that someone will eventually do something to take you down.

Ezell “Dickey” Lucas

Ezell “Dickey” Lucas

Ezell “Dickey” Lucas is Frank Lucas' brother. Frank is a known American drug lord from Harlem.

Dickey talked about their past life and how they struggled to live a comfortable one in rural North Carolina.

Emily Sweeney

Emily Sweeney

Emily Sweeney is a reporter from the Boston Globe.

Sweeney gave an overview of how the drug trade market worked and she also talked about the history of one of Boston's famous mob bosses, James "Whitey" Bulger.

Bobby Luisi

Bobby Luisi

Bobby Luisi was a former underboss of the Patriarca Family.

Luisi took part in How to Become a Mob Boss by sharing his knowledge about the real mindset of people who are involved in organized crime. He mentioned in Episode 1 that "violence is the best way" to protect one's interests in the underworld.

Alexander Stille

Alexander Stille

Alexander Stille is the author of Excellent Cadavers and a journalist.

Stille discussed Toto Riina's history, such as his authorization of between 800 to 1000 killings during his peak in the underworld.

George Anastasia

George Anastasia

George Anastasia is an organized crime writer.

In Episode 2, George pointed out that "vice is commerce" in the criminal underworld, noting that it's all about "grabbing money with both fists."

Robin Pickering-Iazzi

Robin Pickering-Iazzi

Robin Pickering-Iazzi is the author of The Mafia in Italian Lives.

Pickering-Iazzi discussed Toto Riina's early life, such as his time in Corleone and his family's background.

John Alite

John Alite

John Alite was a former enforcer of the Gambino crime family.

In Episode 3, Alite pointed out that a crime lord needs to perform violence to make people understand fear.

Joni Johnson

Joni Johnson

Joni Johnson is a forensic psychologist and private investigator.

In Episode 4, Johnson explained that one thing that can happen to any crime lord is to make mistakes, considering that they had this belief that no one or nothing can touch them.

Astrid Legarda

Astrid Legarda

Astrid Legarda is the author of The True Life of Pablo Escobar.

Javier Pena

Javier Pena

Javier Pena is a former agent of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Pena talked about the rise of Pablo Escobar in the drug trade, noting how he wanted to rule Colombia and make it his playground.

Lou DiGrigorio

Lou DiGrigorio

Lou DiGrigorio was a former special agent of the FBI.

DiGrigorio said that John Gotti knew what he was doing during his time as a crime lord was against the rules but he ultimately didn't care.

Dana Renga

Dana Renga

Dana Renga is a professor of Italian film and culture from Ohio State University.

Renga discussed Toto Riina's history, specifically his rise to power in the underworld. She said that Riina used "violence to incite terror on a national level."

Ed McDonald

Ed McDonald

Ed McDonald is an attorney from the Federal Organized Crime Strike Force.

McDonald talked about John Gotti, describing the mob boss as someone who had "charisma."

Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly was the lead prosecutor of the Whitey Bulger trial.

Kelly discussed Whitey Bulger's family history in the docu-series.

How to Become a Mob Boss is now streaming on Netflix.