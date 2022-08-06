Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Returning In Multiple Upcoming DC Movies

The DCEU has dealt with one problem after another ever since 2017's Justice League swerved it off course. That’s never been more true than the recent cancelation of Batgirl, which was a sign of Warner Bros.' drastic new direction for the brand. But what of the big mainstays? For example, what’s the future of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman?

The actress is currently set to return for a third outing, with Patty Jenkins returning to direct. But if Leslie Grace’s debut can be scrapped in post-production, nothing is safe; could Wonder Woman 3 be another casualty?

The character has also been seen in some behind-the-scenes images for The Flash (after the big timeline reset) and even gets a mention in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

For those wondering what the fate of Gal Gadot’s Amazonian warrior is now that Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav has made some of those massive changes, some new information may hint at the character surviving the metaphorical slaughter.

Gal Gadot's Future as DC's Wonder Woman

DC

In a Twitter Space conversation between Fandango’s Erik Davis and The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez, the two discussed where Warner Bros. stands with its DC projects is at following the massive Batgirl conversation.

Among the various topics discussed, the status of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was put into the spotlight. So what will her fate be once all of the many pieces have stopped moving?

When asked if she was going to be in at least one more movie, Gonzalez exclaimed how she was “for sure” going to be in more, and, in fact, “she’s in a couple other movies… [that] are due for release:”

"Oh yeah, for sure. She's in a couple other movies, and I'm not going to spoil them... She's in a couple of other movies as well, currently, that are due for release. She's a team player, so I think she's going to be around for a while, I think it's safe to say."

Wonder Woman (Probably) Lives

Many aren't likely surprised to hear that Gal Gadot’s heroine has a good chance for more appearances down the line. She’s not only been a fan favorite, but her role in the old DCEU is among some of the more successful elements of the whole cinematic universe.

Though, even if Wonder Woman 3 is still set to be made, might the story need some drastic alterations if Zaslav’s future 10-year plan requires it? Hopefully, whatever that agenda entails will be made a little clearer sooner rather than later.

As for the teased projects mentioned by Gonzalez, which could include Gadot? Fans already know how the character is seen in Fury of the Gods—maybe a later scene will actually bring the actress into the fold? The Flash also seems like an obvious place for her to be; the evidence does seem pretty damning.

As for the next DC film, Black Adam, there haven’t been any clues as to Princess Diana showing her face to put the anti-hero in his place. Though maybe fans will get a big surprise in that regard on October 21, 2022.

It’s safe to say that when it comes to returning DCEU heroes, Gal Gadot and Jason Mamoa are almost certain. Henry Cavill may have a shot, but fans will have to wait and see how that situation plays out.