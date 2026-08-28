Frozen 3 Official Release Date Update Confirms Disney Will Finally End Its 90-Year Trend Of Releasing No Back-To-Back-To-Back Animated Direct Sequel Movies In One Year

Frozen 3 is officially on the way, and Disney finally announced when fans can expect it to be released, but it will end a 90-year trend regarding Disney's animated movies. Disney recently confirmed that Frozen 3 is slated to be released on Thanksgiving week (November 24) in 2027, while also revealing some details about what the third installment of the franchise will entail. Notably, Frozen 3's release date will make history as it will cause Disney to do something it has never done before.

With Frozen 3's November 24, 2027 release date, the upcoming movie is set to follow Ice Age: Boiling Point (February 5, 2027) and The New Simpsons Movie (September 3, 2027) on Disney's animated feature slate. With all three of these films being released back-to-back-to-back under the Disney umbrella, it will be the first time in Disney's 90-year history that three animated films will be released theatrically in the same year, where they are all sequels to previous movies.

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For reference, Ice Age: Boiling Point will be the seventh movie in that franchise, and will follow the events of the other films, The New Simpsons Movie will act as a direct sequel to the original Simpsons Movie, and Frozen 3 will be set after the events of the first two Frozen titles.

20th Television

In the past, Disney has never released more than two animated sequels in the same year, at least in a theatrical sense. There have been multiple occasions where three or more animated sequels have premiered in the same year, but none where they were all theatrical releases. For instance, in 2005, Disney released Tarzan II, Lilo & Stitch 2, Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie, and Kronk's New Groove. While those were all animated sequels, they were direct-to-video releases and were not released in theaters.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

While this is the first time in 90 years that this has happened under the Disney umbrella, there have been instances where Disney has come close to achieving it. For example, in 2024, Moana 2, Inside Out 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King all came out back-to-back-to-back. However, in that case, Mufasa was actually recognized as a prequel to the original Lion King film (and Jon Favreau's remake), as its events took place prior to the events of the flagship movie.

Additionally, in 2018, Disney produced Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Mary Poppins Returns. Once again, all three of those titles were sequels, but Mary Poppins Returns was a live-action film, not an animated one.

So, Frozen 3 is already helping Disney make history in 2027. While its release date is already breaking records, the film itself is going to be set apart from every other Disney movie in existence.

How Frozen 3 Is Going to be Different Than Every Other Animated Sequel At Disney

Biggest Cross-Company Marketing Campaign

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In a recent Q&A with License Global, Paul Gitter, executive vice president, global brand commercialization, Disney Consumer Products, revealed that Disney is going to kick off the largest cross-company marketing campaign in the company's history in the lead-up to Frozen 3's November 24, 2027 release date.

Gitter acknowledged that Frozen remains one of Disney's most profitable and biggest franchises, and it seems as though the House of Mouse is going to capitalize on that. Specifically, the executive stated that multiple generations enjoy the world of Frozen, and that there will be a way for fans of all ages to express their love for the fandom.

For example, Gitter announced that there will be a collaboration between Disney and Pandora (the jewelry brand), which will include Frozen-themed Pandora charms and pieces of jewelry.

By the time Frozen 3 arrives, fans will have seen the biggest cross-company marketing campaign in Disney history, meaning that Frozen merch will likely be available at essentially every major company.

Notably, fans will also be able to watch a brand new short film ahead of Frozen 3's release, which will lead into the upcoming threequel:

"We’re excited to kick off the countdown to 'Frozen 3' with a new short this October, ahead of our biggest-ever cross-company movie marketing campaign in 2027."

Frozen 3 Will Be Part One of a Two-Part Project

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Disney has confirmed that Frozen 3 won't just be a sequel to the other two films. In fact, it is also going to be the first part of a two-part story, which will be continued and ended with Frozen 4. So far, all of the Frozen movies have had pretty substantial gaps between them. Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 are being developed back-to-back, proving that the two projects are going to be more interconnected than the rest of the installments in the franchise.

With Frozen 3 being the first half of a two-part story, its release will mark the first time that this has ever happened with a Disney animated movie. Essentially, think of Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, just in the realm of Arendelle and in animated form.

In the same vein, Frozen 4 will also be the first time that Disney Animation Studios has created a fourth film for a specific franchise.

Frozen's Ambitious New Story

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With Frozen 3 still fairly far off, a lot of details hadn't been released about the upcoming film. That all changed, though, at Disney's D23 event, where fans were shown footage from the film, as well as told some specific plot details.

Specifically, it was revealed at D23 that Frozen 3 is going to feature some pretty big moments. For example, Anna and Kristoff are finally going to get married, Samantha (who was referenced by Olaf in a previous film) was confirmed to be a new character, and the film's stars, Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Kristen Bell (Anna) teased that the movie's main characters are going to go on their biggest journey yet.

In the footage that was released, fans were able to see butterfly-like creatures that become a block of ice. A new world was also showcased, in which everything was entirely ice. The footage also teased that a new female villain will be introduced, as she was shown crushing one of those butterfly-like creatures.

Since Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 are going to operate as two parts of the same story, it is possible that this villain will be the overarching antagonist for both projects.