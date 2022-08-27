Listen: The Flash Movie Might've Just Teased Its Theme Song

Warner Bros.' The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti, is currently set to release on June 23, 2023. The film has gone through several delays, as has the rest of the DCEU surrounding it, but it appears that this date will likely stick.

In recent news, Ezra Miller's off-screen behavior has put the film in jeopardy or either getting scrapped or fans not being as receptive to a film with them in multiple lead roles.

Despite Warner Bros. Discovery recently canceling Leslie Grace's Batgirl, it appears The Flash will continue forward, with a $200 million budget making it difficult to scrap the film completely. The first Flash live-action solo film is fully in post-production at WBD and DC Films, with less than 10 months until its theatrical debut.

Muschietti recently celebrated his 49th birthday, with The Flash's composer even treating him to a fun surprise during post-production.

Listen to The Flash's Main Theme (Maybe)

Film producer Barbara Muschietti, brother of The Flash director Andy Muschietti, shared a recent video on Instagram of what may be a tease of The Flash's main theme.

Watch below:

The first eight seconds sound familiar to other superhero scores, giving reason to believe this may be a glimpse at what will play alongside Muschietti's film.

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch gifted the director with this rendition for his birthday. Barbara Muschietti joked in the post's caption that she only gave her brother "a dish set:"

"@benjaminwallfisch always gives the best birthday gifts. Happy birthday @andy_muschietti .I gave Andy a dish set."

A New Flash Theme

Ezra Miller's iteration of Barry Allen hasn't yet received a memorable musical score in the DCEU in his three appearances to date. The Speed Force theme by Tom Holkenborg in Zack Synder's Justice League was the most recent attempt.

Marvel Studios generally has been ahead of the curve on DC Films over the past decade, but character themes like Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman have been highlights.

If the first eight seconds of this video truly is Benjamin Wallfisch's version of The Flash theme, that's great news for fans. It has a similar build-up to Danny Elfman's original Spider-Man score, growing in pace and energy.

Speeding up the score as it plays sounds fitting for the fast man alive, an official tease could come during the first trailer for the Flash in the coming months.

The Flash is set to race into theaters on June 23, 2023.