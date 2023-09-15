The Fast & Furious franchise celebrated Fast X's long-awaited streaming debut on Peacock in perfect fashion.

After costing Universal as much as $150 million in losses by earning just over $700 million at the global box office, Fast X is now fast approaching its streaming run as the studio hopes to give the tenth Fast & Furious film new life.

Coming to Peacock after a frustratingly long wait with Universal hoping salvage as much at the box office as possble, the latest motor-powered epic should bring plenty of fans to the service to check it out, especially with more Fast movies likely on the way.

Peacock Releases Fast 10 Streaming Trailer

Fast & Furious' social media pages shared a 16-second trailer celebrating Fast X's official arrival on Peacock, where it is now available to stream with a subscription.

Taking inspiration from the Fast Saga itself, the ad uses a "breaking news on TV" format as clips of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto are spliced together in an exciting sequence, all while Dom himself watches dozens of screens in front of him.

Peacock

Diesel is heard saying "Stop talking" as he watches the TV screens before getting a call from Jason Momoa's villainous Dante Reyes, who simply tells Dom "I'm watching you" with an ominous tone.

Peacock

The full clip can be seen below:

Peacock also shared a 4-minute-36-second clip from Fast X, showing Dom and Dante meeting one another for the first time.

After Dante offers a cool $1 million to anybody who could beat him in a race, he and Dom start chatting with one another as things get tense, almost leading to a full-blown shootout before Dom agrees to a race.

That full clip can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!