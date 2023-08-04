Fast X Streaming: When Will It Release (And Why It's Taking So Long)

Fast X has still yet to announce its streaming release almost three months after it came to theaters. So, when will it release, and what is taking so long?

The latest Fast & Furious movie arrived in theaters on May 19, followed by a staggeringly quick digital release 21 days later on June 9 and a physical release on August 8 - 81 days after the franchise's latest outing premiered.

And yet, there continues to be no sign of Fast & Furious 10 coming to streaming anytime soon, which leads many to wonder when and where will it finally be released.

When Will Fast X Release on Streaming?

Universal

Fast & Furious studio Universal has a deal with NBC's streaming service Peacock to bring its latest movies to the service within 120 days of their theatrical release.

The agreement sets out an 18-month window from a movie's streaming debut with the condition it is on Peacock for the first and last four months while it can be shopped elsewhere for the middle ten months.

So, whenever Fast X does finally come to streaming, the Vin Diesel blockbuster will arrive on Peacock, and the past may offer some clues of when that will be.

Looking at other major Universal releases such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru, they tend to come to Peacock around two to three weeks after their physical release.

With Fast X's 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release set for August 8, the movie will likely arrive on the service toward the end of the month, perhaps on August 25 as Peacock releases its new movies on Fridays - which would come an above-average 98 days after it came to theaters.

Universal's other major theatrical-to-streaming windows can be seen below:

The Bad Guys : April 22, 2022 - July 1, 2022 (70 days)

: April 22, 2022 - July 1, 2022 Jurassic World Dominion : June 10, 2022 - September 2, 2022 (84 days)

: June 10, 2022 - September 2, 2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru : July 1, 2022 - September 23, 2022 (84 days)

: July 1, 2022 - September 23, 2022 Nope : July 22, 2022 - November 18, 2022 (119 days)

: July 22, 2022 - November 18, 2022 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish : December 21, 2022 - March 10, 2023 (80 days)

: December 21, 2022 - March 10, 2023 The Super Mario Bros. Movie : April 5, 2023 - August 3, 2023 (120 days)

: April 5, 2023 - August 3, 2023 Fast X: May 19, 2023 - TBD (76 days and counting, at the time of writing)

As examples such as Nope and The Super Mario Bros. Movie have remained off-streaming for as long as 120 days - with that Universal record having just been broken - fans could be kept waiting a little longer.

But due to the 120-day maximum theatrical-to-streaming window of Universal's deal with Peacock, Fast X will be on the service by September 16, at the latest.

Why Fast X's Streaming Release Is Taking So Long

Fast X struggled to pick up much steam at the box office with one of the franchise's lowest opening weekends which turned into a worldwide total of $719.38 million, but its massive budget will leave it struggling to turn much profit.

As such, Universal will likely be eager to gross as much money as possible from digital and physical purchases as possible to supplement its theatrical cume. That naturally explains the delay in its streaming release, which is bound to bring its home release sales to a grinding halt once it arrives.

The studio may also be trying to give longer theatrical-to-streaming windows for movies that have the potential for large and lasting box office gross to prevent audiences from building a "just wait to watch it at home" mentality.

Fast X is available now for digital purchase and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 8, with a streaming date yet to be announced.