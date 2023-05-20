Fast X is hitting theaters worldwide, but when can you expect the blockbuster to stream on Peacock, HBO Max, or Netflix?

Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto for the 10th installment in the Fast and Furious Saga, but this time, Jason Momoa is seeking revenge.

Momoa's character, Dante, connects back to Fast Five, a common trend of the Fast movies to reconnect with (or retcon) previous films in order to make the overarching story cohesive.

The cohesion of the movies isn't found in the franchise's streaming situation. The Fast and Furious films cannot all be found on one streamer.

This is a real benefit of Marvel movies on Disney+ or DC films on HBO Max, but regardless of its history, there's still plenty of evidence to determine when and where Fast X will be streaming.

When Will Fast X Be Available on VOD?

Universal

Universal wants Fast X to be a smash hit at the box office, especially considering its absurd $340 million budget. F9 grossed $726.2 million worldwide amidst the pandemic during Summer 2021, so expectations are high.

In order to get to such high box office earnings, a movie has to play in theaters for an extended period of time, despite a busy summer slate featuring The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The Little Mermaid (another May release).

With that being said, F9 was available for digital purchase on platforms on July 30, 2021, just 35 days after its theatrical release in the U.S.

35 days after the Fast X theatrical release would be June 23, a possible starting date for fans to begin streaming the film online, but there will most likely be a long wait until the digital version is available.

Will Fast X Stream on Netflix, HBO Max, or Peacock?

F9 is currently available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock but will soon be leaving the soon-to-be-rebranded Max at the end of May.

NBCUniversal's marquee streaming service is Peacock, which is why viewers can now stream new movies like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Knock at the Cabin, or Cocaine Bear on the service.

The only Fast and Furious movies on Peacock currently are Furious 7 and F9.

Expect Fast X to exclusively hit Peacock while being available to digitally rent or purchase.

When Will Fast X be Available on Peacock?

Although an official release date for Fast X on Peacock has not been announced, other recent Universal Pictures releases can help make an accurate prediction.

Cocaine Bear hit theaters on February 24 and joined the streaming platform on April 14, roughly 45 days after its initial release.

Assuming Fast X follows a similar path, it is expected to be available on Peacock by roughly July 3, but if the studio wanted to start streaming it on a Friday, July 7 is a possibility.

However, other Universal hits such as Minions 2 and Puss in Boots 2 hit the streamer 84 days and 79 days, respectively, after each theatrical opening. This is a more likely range for Fast X, setting its Peacock premiere in August.

Friday, August 14 is a possible date, 84 days after hitting theaters.

Fast X is now playing in theaters worldwide.