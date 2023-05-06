Fast & Furious 10: First Clip Pits Jason Momoa Vs. John Cena

A new clip from Fast X saw DC heavy-hitters Jason Momoa and John Cena go head-to-head for the first time.

Fast and Furious 10 is mere weeks away from putting pedal to the metal, and beginning what has been called "the end of the road" for the Fast franchise.

The series of gas-guzzling blockbuster epics has been no stranger to courting some of the biggest names in Hollywood, having featured John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

This time around, a couple of majornew players will make themselves known, including Brie Larson and Jason Momoa (who will play the film's villain). And with time ticking before Fast X hits theaters, fans got another peek at Momoa going up against the Torretto clan.

Momoa vs Cena in Fast X

Fans got a first look at a Jason Momoa vs John Cena action sequence coming in the upcoming Fast X.

The clip from the film was posted on IGN's official YouTube page and sees Momoa's villainous Dante Reyes going after the brother (played by Cena) and son of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.

Universal Pictures

The pair of Toretto boys avoid Momoa's dastardly attacks, navigating a desert canyon of some sort, and taking out foes with the help of a cannon-equipped Chevy El Camino.

Universal Pictures

The whole sequence ends in explosions and Cena's Jakob turning to young Brian in the passenger's seat (played by Leo Abelo Perry), who is itching to let out an expletive, and saying, "Oh no, you're good... Song lyrics, stubbed toes, and Cannon cars."

You can watch the clip in full below:

A Super-Powered Reunion Behind the Wheel

Over the years, Fast and Furious has started to amass quite the collection of either former or current actors working within superhero movie franchises.

And with John Cena and Jason Momoa usually playing for the same team in the world of DC (at least for now), it is fun to see these two actors butting heads in another big-screen franchise.

What will be even more exciting is seeing this movie's other megastar comic book movie talent interact with each other throughout Fast X and its upcoming sequel.

This franchise is an opportunity for names like Brie Larson, who is traditionally connected to the MCU shake hands with the likes of DC's John Cena and Jason Momoa.

It remains a question if something like an Avengers vs Justice League movie will ever happen, but, for now, the Fast and Furious franchise will continue to be the closest thing fans have got.

Fast X races into theaters on Friday, May 19.