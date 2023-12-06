Fargo Season 5: How Many Episodes Are Left?

The FX black comedy–crime drama, Fargo, is in the midst of its Season 5, leaving many fans wanting more heading into the second half of episodes.

How Many Episodes Are Left in Fargo Season 5?

FX

Season 5 of Fargo will have 10 total episodes, meaning that there are six episodes left between now and January. Episode 4, "Insolubilia" premiered on FX on December 5.

The final six episodes of Fargo Season 5 will continue to be released on FX on the following dates and times:

Episode 5 - "The Tiger:" Tuesday, December 12, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET

Episode 6 - "The Tender Trap:" Tuesday, December 19, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET

Episode 7 - "Linda:" Tuesday, December 26, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET

Episode 8 - "Blanket:" Tuesday, January 2, 2024 -10 p.m. ET

Episode 9 - "The Useless Hand:" Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - 10 p.m. ET

Episode 10 - "Bisquik": Tuesday, January 16, 2024 - 10 p.m. ET

What Will Happen in Fargo Season 5?

In Episode 4, Dot (Juno Temple) recognizes Gator (Joe Keery) during an invasion at the Lyon's house and successfully defends against the attackers, albeit causing a fire that injures Wayne (David Rysdahl).

The family and Gator's crew escape before the fire department arrives. Roy (Jon Hamm), investigating Munch's (Sam Spruell) actions, discovers an arcane symbol in his daughters' room while FBI agents suspect Roy's involvement with the militia.

In another confrontation, Roy manipulates a domestic violence situation, resulting in a fatal outcome for the husband. Gator returns without success in his mission.

The episode explores themes of identity, power, and manipulation, suggesting a potential parallel between Dot and Roy in their tendency to deny reality for personal gain.

In Episode 5 titled "The Tiger," viewers can anticipate Dot skillfully orchestrating distractions to showcase her strategic prowess, creating a tense atmosphere.

Simultaneously, Roy encounters a formidable opponent, further heightening the unfolding narrative. Meanwhile, Indira extends a helping hand to a newfound friend, introducing a subplot that adds depth to the series' storyline.

Fargo Season 5, Episode 5 premieres on Tuesday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.