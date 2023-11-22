Fargo Season 5 will tackle a new thrilling story, anchored by a strong cast led by Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Created by Noah Hawley, Fargo has an anthology format where each season primarily takes place in a different era and location, tackling a unique story with a fresh cast.

Fargo made its debut on FX on April 15, 2014. In February 2022, the show was renewed for Season 5, with it arriving on FX on November 21.

Every Main Actor & Character in Fargo Season 5

Here's a list of every main actor who appears in Fargo Season 5, with details about their characters and filmography below:

Juno Temple - Dorothy “Dot” Lyon

Jon Hamm - Sheriff Roy Tillman

Jennifer Jason Leigh - Lorraine Lyon

Joe Keery - Gator Tillman

Lamorne Morris - Witt Farr

Sam Spruell - Ole Munch

Richa Moorjani - Indira Olmstead

Dave Foley - Danish Graves

David Rysdahl - Wayne Lyon

Jessica Pohly - Agent Meyer

Nick Gomez - Agent Joaquin

Lukas Gage - Lars Olmstead

Juno Temple

Emmy-nominee Juno Temple plays Dorothy "Dot" Lyon, a Midwestern housewife who has a dark past.

According to What to Watch, Dot is described as a "wolf in sheep's clothing," indicating that she isn't what it seems.

Fargo Season 5's trailer also teased that Dot is an expert in combat, with footage showing the character arming herself with a taser, pistol, and spiked bat when someone rang her doorbell.

After successfully eliminating two kidnappers, this event led to Dot being on the run from the law.

Temple is a talented actress who had memorable performances in The Dark Knight Rises, Black Mass, Maleficent, and The Offer. Ted Lasso fans may also recognize her for her iconic role as Keely.

Jon Hamm - Sheriff Roy Tillman

Jon Hamm

Sheriff Roy Tillman is the law enforcement figure in pursuit of Dot throughout Season 5. The character is played by Mad Men alum Jon Hamm.

Residing in North Dakota, Tillman is one's typical sheriff who knows the ins and outs of the law. Hamm's Roy Tillman is also considered to be a hardworking member of the police force, and he will stop at nothing to get the job done.

Hamm is popular with Mad Men fans due to his Emmy-winning performance as Don Draper in the series. The actor is also known for his roles in Black Mirror, 30 Rock, Baby Driver, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Jennifer Jason Leigh - Lorraine Lyon

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Lorraine Lyon (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh) is Dot's wealthy mother-in-law who helps her get one step ahead of the law. The character is also the CEO of a large debt collection agency.

Leigh received widespread acclaim after her portrayal of Stacy Hamilton in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Since then, the veteran actress has proven her excellence after playing iconic roles in Short Cut, In the Cut, The Spectacular Now, and The Hateful Eight.

Joe Keery - Gator Tillman

Joe Keery

Joe Keery's Gator Tillman is Roy's son and a young sheriff who assists him in his pursuit of Dot.

Gator is pressured to be the best version of himself after seeing his father's success in law enforcement. As a result, Gator is eager to prove himself by trying to catch Dot himself.

Perhaps Keery's most famous role is portraying Steve Harrington in Netflix's Stranger Things. The actor also appeared in Free Guy, After Everything, and Molly's Game.

Lamorne Morris - Witt Farr

Lamorne Morris

Deputy Witt Farr works alongside Ray Tillman in trying to piece together Dot's past. The character is played by Lamorne Morris.

In FX's official profile for the character, Farr is described as someone who is "reliable" and gets the job done. Hopefully, this will be proven true once they catch Dot.

Morris is best known for his role as Winston in New Girl. The actor also has credits in Woke, Game Night, and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Sam Spruell - Ole Munch

Sam Spruell

Sam Spruell's Ole Munch is described as someone who will do anything to wreak havoc and destroy the lives of his target.

According to FX, Munch is said to be "relentless as the sea" and "carved from stone." Similar to Dot, the character is also an expert in combat.

Spruell is known for his villain roles as Oleg Malankov in Taken 3 and Finn from Snow White and the Huntsman.

Richa Moorjani - Indira Olmstead

Richa Moorjani

Never Have I Ever alum Richa Moorjani plays Deputy Indira Olmstead in Fargo Season 5.

Olmstead is described as a law enforcement deputy trying to juggle the responsibilities of raising a family and fighting for the law.

Moorjani played Kamala Nandiwadal in Netflix's Never Have I Ever. The actress also has credits in 9-1-1 and Home Economics.

Dave Foley - Danish Graves

Dave Foley

Danish Graves (played by Dave Foley) is Lorraine's loyal fixer and in-house counsel.

FX noted that Graves "sees himself as a winner" since he works under the confines of Lorraine Lyon's house.

Foley previously appeared in various movies and TV shows like Dr. Ken, Justified, A Bug's Life, and Blast from the Past.

David Rysdahl - Wayne Lyon

David Rysdahl

David Rysdahl brings Wayne Lyon to life in Fargo Season 5.

Wayne is Dot's husband and Lorraine's son. While Dot is a badass in combat, Wayne is the complete opposite since he is described as "a sweet guy" who only wants to spend time at home with their daughter, Scotty.

The character also owns a car dealership and three-quarters of a fishing boat.

Rysdahl recently appeared as Donald Hornig in Oppenheimer. The actor is also known for his roles in No Exit and Black Mirror Season 6.

Jessica Pohly - Agent Meyer

Jessica Pohly

Jessica Pohly portrays a character named Agent Meyer in Season 5.

Pohly has over 20 credits to her name, with roles in Grand Crew, Pee-wee's Big Holiday, and Huge in France.

Nick Gomez - Agent Joaquin

Nick Gomez

Joining Agent Meyer in the quest to catch Dot is Nick Gomez's Agent Joaquin.

Gomez previously appeared as Wrecker in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The actor also has credits in Fire Country and The Walking Dead.

Lukas Gage - Lars Olmstead

Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage plays Lars Olmstead, Indira's husband who is actively pursuing his lifelong dream of being a golfer.

Gage is known for his roles as Tyler in Euphoria, Dillon in The White Lotus, and Brandon Galloway in American Vandal.

Fargo Season 5 airs on FX on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.