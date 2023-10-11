Quantum Leap made its comeback for Season 2 on NBC, with the show's cast highlighting familiar faces and new additions.

The show serves as a revival of the original series created by Donald P. Bellisario that aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993.

Taking place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett disappeared into the Quantum Leap accelerator, this series explores the story of how a new group of scientists restarted the project only for another member to be lost in the past.

Quantum Leap made its debut on NBC on September 19, 2022. In December 2022, the show was renewed for Season 2.

Every Main Cast Member of Quantum Leap Season 2

Raymond Lee - Ben Song

Quantum Leap

Spearheading the new group of scientists in the revived Quantum Leap project is Raymond Lee's Dr. Ben Song. One of Song's main goals is to find out what happened to Dr. Sam Beckett after his mysterious disappearance.

Armed with a brilliant mind and a strong desire to do what's right, Song is an ideal candidate to correct the mistakes of the past. However, things go awry when the lead physicist suffers the same fate as Beckett as he gets stuck in the past while leaping into the bodies of different people.

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger with Ben's team waiting to see if he will finally return home. However, Season 2's trailer revealed that Ben is still engaged in his time-travel antics, with footage showing him at various points in time and even in Area 51.

Lee is best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Here and Now, and Made for Love.

Caitlin Bassett - Addison Augustine

Quantum Leap

Serving as an important piece to the Quantum Leap puzzle, Caitlin Bassett's Addison Augustine appears as a hologram that only her fiancé, Ben, can see and hear.

Augustine guides Ben during his leaps, providing relevant information about the time he is in.

Throughout Season 1, Ben had partial amnesia, but he slowly recovered his memories to eventually find out the truth behind his relationship with Addison.

Quantum Leap is Bassett's first major acting stint.

Mason Alexander Park - Ian Wright

Quantum Leap

Mason Alexander Park's Ian Wright is the Quantum Leap's team tech wizard and lead programmer. Season 1 saw Ian rebuilding the AI unit named Ziggy aka the supercomputer that is part of the original show's team.

While Ziggy serves as an important part of the leaps, Ian eventually takes a major step in the final episodes of Season 1 as they become Ben's hologram, helping him when he jumps into the future.

Park is a non-binary actor who previously appeared in The Sandman and Cowboy Bebop.

Nanrisa Lee - Jenn Chou

Quantum Leap

The head of digital security on Quantum Leap is Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou. The character's role is to make sure that the new project will not experience the same mistakes of the past.

Ben's sudden decision to leap at various points in time led Jenn to be concerned that he may be hiding something from the team. Still, she is dedicated to bringing him back to the present under any circumstances.

Fans may recognize Lee due to her past roles in Grimcutty and CSI: Vegas.

Ernie Hudson - Herbert “Magic” Williams

Quantum Leap

Leading the team of experts in the Quantum Leap project is Herbert "Magic" Williams, a character portrayed by Ghostbusters alum Ernie Hudson.

While serving as the team's father figure, Magic struggles to find the balance in keeping his bosses at the Pentagon informed about everything that's been going on about the project.

Magic also has a personal connection to the project as Sam Beckett leaped into him during the original run of the series.

Aside from answering the call in Ghostbusters films, Hudson is also known for his roles in The Crow, Oz, Miss Congeniality, Bones, and Criminal Minds.

Eliza Taylor - Hannah Carson

Quantum Leap

The 100 alum Eliza Taylor joined the cast of Quantum Leap Season 2 as Hannah Carson. NBC confirmed that the character will appear in Episode 3 of the show's sophomore run.

Hannah is described as a "complex young woman, who may be more than she appears," potentially indicating that she either has a connection to Ben or the project itself.

The actress is best known for portraying Clarke Griffin in The 100.

Peter Gadiot - Tom Westfall

Quantum Leap

Another newcomer to the growing Quantum Leap cast is Peter Gadiot as Tom Westfall.

The character is a former special forces soldier who is described as a "spiritual kind of warrior" that everyone admires. Tom is assigned to oversee the Quantum Leap project in Season 2, which could spell trouble for Magic and the rest of the team.

Gadiot is best known for his roles in The CW's Supergirl, Yellowjackets, and Queen of the South.

François Arnaud - Curtis Bailey

François Arnaud

François Arnaud's Curtis Bailey is part of a strike force from the USA that was sent to Russia for a mission in 1978 (spoiler alert: this is where Ben ended up). The character appeared in Season 2's premiere.

The team was assigned to transport a mystery crate to New Delhi, India.

Arnaud is a Canadian actor known for his roles as Manfred Bernardo on Midnight, Texas, and Tommy Castelli on UnReal.

Aaron Abrams - Ronny Abrams

Aaron Abrams

Another member of the mysterious strike force whom Ben needs to work with in Russia is Aaron Abrams' Ronny Abrams.

Abrams previously appeared in Hannibal, Blindspot, and Runaway. The actor also produced Lovebirds featuring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

P.J. Byrne - Enoch Abrams

P.J. Byrne

As a vocal member of the strike team in Russia, P.J. Byrne's Enoch Adams argued with the leader's plan to remain in place and guard the mysterious package that they are transporting so that backup may arrive.

Enoch told the team that they were probably left there to die since the mission was off the books.

Byrne is best known for his roles as Nicky "Rugrat" Koskoff in The Wolf of Wall Street and Isaac in Final Destination 5.

Melissa Roxburgh - Ellen Grier

Melissa Roxburgh

Acting as the leader of the strike force, Melissa Roxburgh's Ellen Grier aka L.T. tried to keep her team in check amid the dangerous mission in Russia.

She also risked her life to get the package off the plane before the aircraft exploded, hinting at its importance.

Perhaps best known for her role as Michaela Stone in Manifest, Roxburgh also appeared in Supernatural, Star Trek: Beyond, and Mindcage.

Roshan Golconda - Parminder

Roshan Golconda

Roshan Golconda portrayed a character named Parminder in Quantum Leap Season 2.

Golconda is known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Rookie, and Bliss.

Quantum Leap Season 2 premiered on NBC on October 4. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.