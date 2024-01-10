Fargo Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

The Season 5 finale of Fargo is fast approaching. Here’s when Episode 10 airs, as well as the release date schedule for the entire season.

Noah Hawley’s Fargo, which draws inspiration from the classic Coen Brothers movie of the same title, has run for several successful seasons on FX.

Over the years, the series has pulled in some top talent such as Patrick Wilson, Juno Temple, and Ewan McGregor. The fifth season of Fargo, which was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, has been a part of FX’s Tuesday night lineup for the past several weeks.

When Does Fargo Season 5, Episode 10 Release?

The tenth episode of Fargo Season 5 will arrive on FX on Tuesday, January 16 at 10 p.m. ET. The episode, entitled “Bisquik,” will serve as the show’s season finale.

The entire schedule for Season 5, including all of the already-broadcast episodes, can be viewed below:

  • Episode 1 - “The Tragedy of the Commons:” November 21, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET  Episode 2 - “Trials and Tribulations:” November 21, 2023 - 11 p.m. ET
  • Episode 3 - “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions:” November 28, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET
  • Episode 4 - “Insolubilia:” December 5, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET
  • Episode 5 - “The Tiger:” Tuesday, December 12, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET
  • Episode 6 - “The Tender Trap:” Tuesday, December 19, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET
  • Episode 7 - “Linda:” Tuesday, December 26, 2023 - 10 p.m. ET
  • Episode 8 - “Blanket:” Tuesday, January 2, 2024 - 10 p.m. ET
  • Episode 9 - “The Useless Hand:” Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - 10 p.m. ET
  • Episode 10 - “Bisquik:” Tuesday, January 16, 2024 - 10 p.m. ET

What Could Happen on Fargo’s Season 5 Finale?

This season‘s story revolves around a Minnesota housewife, Dot Lyon, whose troubled past stirs up current problems. Like every Fargo Season, this run of episodes features an all-star cast with names like John Hamm, Joe Keery, and Jennifer Jason Leigh on the call sheet.

The finale is expected to bring the season’s major players together. When audiences last left Juno Temple’s Dot, she had escaped from Sheriff Tillman’s ranch.

Heading into the finale, Dot and Ole Munch, her one-time kidnapper, will join forces and seemingly work together to take down Roy Tillman.

FX has not officially renewed Fargo for Season 6.

