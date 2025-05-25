LEGO Just Did 1 MCU Hero Dirty In New 'Fantastic Four' Set (Photos)

LEGO just released a new set for Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four film, and while many fans will likely want to collect it, LEGO did something extremely dirty to one of the members of Marvel's first family. LEGO has already made some major moves regarding its Fantastic Four sets, as the company revealed the first good look at Galactus' character design before Marvel Studios even gave fans a proper look at him.

In the new LEGO set for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, LEGO made The Thing a traditional minifigure, meaning that he is the same size as the other members of the Four. This is a bit shocking since bigger characters often receive Bigfigs. For example, characters like Hulk and Thanos were Bigfigs, so they were wider and taller than the traditional minifigures.

LEGO

Since Thing is also a bigger character, many fans are upset that he has been given a minifigure instead of a Bigfig. In a promotional image, the Fantastic Four minifigures from the set were seen fighting Galactus. The Thing clearly is not any bigger than the other members of the team, but he does have enlarged hands, making the design appear even more off-putting.

LEGO

It is worth pointing out the The Thing's head looks a bit disproportionate as well in the LEGO set, just making the minifigure design as a whole seem like it didn't receive as much care as it should have.

What makes the design choice even stranger is that LEGO has used a bigger design for The Thing in the past.

LEGO Marvel Superheroes

For example, in the LEGO Marvel Superheroes video game, The Thing was much bigger than other playable characters. He also looked more proportionate, with his hands and head matching the rest of his body.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition

Once again, in the LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, The Thing was given a bigger character design.

It is worth noting that The Thing does not appear to be as big in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the character has been in the past, but he is still bigger than the other members of the team and should probably appear different than the other characters.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025. The film will star Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner (as a female version of the Silver Surfer), and Ralph Ineson.

Will More Fantastic Four LEGO Sets Come Out?

Fans disappointed by The Thing's design in LEGO's latest Fantastic Four set don't need to panic just yet. The set that was recently revealed will likely not be the last to come from the film, and if fans don't like the design for The Thing, LEGO could always make a change.

Fans have already been quite vocal about The Thing's design. LEGO could easily make adjustments and release The Thing as a Bigfig in a future set, but if the company even just made the minifigure look more proportionate, that would also at least be a positive change.

It is worth noting that The Thing is not the only character whose design was somewhat criticized from this set. Fans also had a lot to say about Reed Richards' minifigure due to its strange design.

Other sets will likely be released after The Fantastic Four premieres in theaters, and, if the film performs well, even more could come out in months and even years to come.

After all, the Fantastic Four should be major characters in the near future of the MCU, so there will be many chances for The Thing to be fixed by LEGO, whether it be in another set for The Fantastic Four or a set from another upcoming film.