Falcon and Winter Soldier: Unexpected Reference To WandaVision Vehicle Revealed

Many would agree that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently having an impressive run on Disney+, mainly due to the compelling dynamic between the show's lead stars, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the titular pair is trying to navigate in a world without their best friend, Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America.

The debut episode was able to showcase Sam and Bucky's personal life while the latest chapter featured the reunion of the heroes. So far, the pair is working together to fight the looming threat known as the Flag Smashers while the duo's ongoing issue about the government's Captain America has yet to be resolved.

These different story beats from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are expected to be addressed in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, while fans are still recovering from the action-packed chapter, an interesting tidbit has emerged.

A WANDAVISION CONNECTION

The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier included an unusual nod to WandaVision.

In the action-packed scene involving Sam, Bucky, and the Flag Smashers, the plate number of the truck reads as “20 11 EKH.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Interestingly, the same set of figures was already featured in WandaVision as the license plate number of Wanda's car.

WandaVision

THE MCU IS AN EASTER EGG-FILLED FRANCHISE

As it is, this newly discovered Easter egg could simply serve as a fun reference to WandaVision. This whole thing could be merely coincidental, and the crew behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not aware of this specific connection.

For context, it is entirely possible for two different vehicles in two different states to have the same license plate number. This is on top of the fact that the action sequence in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set in Germany, adding more evidence to the idea that this was not intentional.

It is worth noting that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier started production before WandaVision so it is possible that the truck sequence in Germany was filmed before Scarlet Witch's Westview drive. This could hint that the scene from the Scarlet Witch-focused series was originally intended to be a callback to the Star-Spangled show.

Still, this is a prime example of the interconnected nature of the MCU. WandaVision is a testament to that notion, as evidenced by the show's stockpile of fan theories that came from subtle details throughout the narrative.

The MCU is best known as a franchise that is home to a plethora of Easter eggs. While a good chunk of those has a direct impact on future projects, some are simply a tidbit that has nothing to do with the main storyline.

It remains to be seen if this strange coincidence will mean something down the line, but for now, it's safe to say that it is just a simple nod between WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.