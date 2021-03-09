The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Best Look Yet at Falcon's New Wings Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is off and running once again, and fans are fully invested already in the earliest stages of Phase 4. After a one-week hiatus from in-universe content that includes the March 12 release of Assembled on Disney+, the action will pick right back up on March 19 with the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Originally set to be the MCU's first Disney+ show before WandaVision took that honor, this show will come as something a little more grounded than what fans have seen the last few weeks inside the Westview anomaly.

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will make their glorious return after the penultimate scene in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, diving headfirst into a world still reeling from the events of The Blip.

As is usually the case in new MCU projects, this series will also come with some equipment upgrades for multiple characters. This is proven by one of the newest images for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

THE BEST LOOK YET AT ANTHONY MACKIE'S FALCON

A new picture released from Disney's official promotion with Xbox reveals the best look yet at Anthony Mackie's Falcon from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Xbox, Disney

The image shows Sam Wilson fully geared up in his red, light gray, and black suit that has been seen in multiple trailers for the Disney+ show. The wings are also completely extended, showing off their size and power as Sam looks ready for battle.

This suit has a much sleeker look than any of its predecessors. It will be exciting to find out how it evolves as well through the show's six-episode run.

Disney

The full promotional banner for The Falcon and the Winter Solider from Xbox, featuring Sam on the left and Bucky Barnes on the right.

For perspective, looks at Sam's previous suits are below:

Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson's original suit from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is almost completely gray, and Sam completes the look with his classic red goggles.

Marvel Studios

Sam's suit from 2016's Captain America: Civil War received a major upgrade from Tony Stark after the Winter Soldier destroyed his original wings in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The new gear also came with new colors as the red and white are teased on his suit and his wings.

I BELIEVE I CAN FLY

As was the case with WandaVision throughout its eight-week run, it's abundantly clear that Marvel Studios is holding nothing back in terms of making their Disney+ shows with the same level of quality and care as the big-screen movies.

Anthony Mackie's Falcon has seen almost a handful of different tech adjustments throughout his time in the MCU, starting with the original EXO-7 Falcon wings he stole during Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Those wings and the suit received a Tony Stark upgrade going forward, and it will be interesting to see where his latest edition comes from.

Sam's newest gear is redder in his look than ever before, pulling inspiration from his classic comic book image and mixing it quite well with his natural evolution through the MCU's movies. The wings already appear to give Sam a new level of incredible power from what fans have seen in the trailers thus far; this should make for some top-notch action sequences as he flies through the air with the greatest of ease.

It will also be interesting to see where this suit falls in the show's timeline, with reports mentioning that Sam will go through multiple versions of his outfit in this series alone. As he slowly takes on the mantle of Capitan America, the Falcon will certainly need to make adjustments to his suit and tech...on the fly.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider will soar onto Disney+ on March 19, 2021.