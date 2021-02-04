The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Merchandise Confirms Captain America: Civil War Plot Point

After giving a slight tease into the real world of the MCU during WandaVision, Disney+ and Marvel Studios will dive fully into a post-Avengers: Endgame story with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes will team up for the fourth time, tackling new challenges in a world heavily affected by The Blip.

Not many plot details have been revealed for this series yet, although, it will be shown as a full-blown Marvel Studios presentation separated into six episodes. Teases of the classic X-Men location Madripoor have been seen in set photos, and the first trailer showed just a hint of the incredible action that the two heroes will see on their adventure.

As the show inches closer to debuting on Disney+, a merchandise listing is reconfirming an interesting wrinkle in the story.

SHARON CARTER ON A WANTED POSTER

In a recent listing on clothing store Hot Topic's website, a promotional t-shirt from Marvel showcases Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The shirt shows Carter on a "wanted" poster, listing her as a fugitive in violation of the Sokovia Accords. The text on the shirt reads as follows after "WANTED - SHARON CARTER":

"Wanted for breaking the Sokovia Accords. Trained by S.H.I.E.L.D., presumed dangerous. If seen, contact authorities. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND."

Hot Topic

The WANTED poster takes up the majority of the front of the promotional t-shirt.

Hot Topic

An up-close look at the WANTED poster shows Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter wearing a long jacket and hood to stay hidden.

THE ACCORDS WILL PLAY INTO PHASE 4

In terms of the overarching plot, this comes as an almost definitive confirmation that the Sokovia Accords will play some role in the events of the MCU's Phase 4. After being introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the Accords were only briefly mentioned in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, before coming into play once more with Scott Lang and crew in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

With Sharon Carter's particular situation it's likely that the government will be on her tail, similarly to how they were with Randall Park's FBI Agent Jimmy Woo was searching for Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Sharon's allegiance with the government and S.H.I.E.L.D. put her in direct conflict with her commitment to Captain America, and it will likely transfer over to this new series as she teams up with Sam and Bucky.

Carter's allegiances are still a mystery before this series premieres, but considering her history in the MCU, she will play an important role in helping the titular duo on their whirlwind adventure. Her experience with Daniel Brühl's Helmut Zemo will come in handy as well, and VanCamp should have plenty of opportunities to shine as she returns from a three-year hiatus.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has completed filming and will premiere on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.