Ewan McGregor Reacts to 'Homoerotic' Obi-Wan Kenobi & Anakin Fan Art

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back in the spotlight thanks to their reunion as Jedi Master and former Padawan in Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The two have the chance to work together once again after a 17-year hiatus, having first appeared in Episode II and Episode III of the prequel trilogy in the early and mid-2000s.

With Star Wars being one of the most iconic franchises in pop culture history, fans have taken the opportunity to celebrate its success in dozens of unique ways over the past 45 years. The viewers have come together to enjoy incredible moments in the Disney+ shows that have premiered over the past three years while the stars themselves have also taken to social media to pay tribute to their work on-screen.

One big way of tribute to the Star Wars franchise comes in fan art, as creators from all over the world have used their skills to depict their own interpretations of Star Wars' biggest scenes and characters. Recently, the star of Obi-Wan Kenobi reflected on his own time in the franchise, even referencing some more NSFW imagery that he's seen over the years.

Ewan McGregor on Unique Obi-Wan Fan Art

Star Wars

Speaking with GQ Magazine, Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor touched on some of the fan art that he's seen depicting his Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

He first looked back to the moment when he got cast in Episode I, noting how it was "a huge departure from what (he) was doing" at the time before the interviewer suggested a disco-style Obi-Wan action figure. This led McGregor to reference "homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden [Christensen] fan art" that he receives, even offering an NSFW response to what he's seen:

“Yeah, in leather flares and nothing else. There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden [Christensen] fan art that gets sent to me now and again. I don’t know how it finds me. It’s always a bit of an eye-opener. You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re like, ‘F---ing hell!’”

He also looked back to when fans were asking him about playing Obi-Wan Kenobi, joking about another movie that was in the works for him with the title Porno:

“Years ago, there was a time everybody would end every interview with, ‘Are you going to do porno?’ Irvine Welsh wrote a sequel to Trainspotting, which was called Porno. And everyone asked if I was going to do that, and would immediately follow up, ‘And what about Obi-Wan Kenobi, would you play him again?’ I did a bit of social media then – I don’t anymore – but I would see it constantly, this question, are you going to do it again? Are you going to do it again?”

McGregor Laughs About Homoerotic Fan Art

Almost every franchise in pop culture has seen its fair share of NSFW fan art, even ones that depict some unexpected characters with one another. DC fans made an interesting image of Batman and Catwoman go viral, which came after Marvel fans made their voices heard about the relationship between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, and now it moves back to the galaxy far, far away.

While Disney has certainly taken some major steps forward in terms of LGBTQIA+ representation, homoerotic fan art of Obi-Wan and Anakin is naturally a shocking image for the man behind the iconic Jedi Master. Having been a part of the franchise for over 20 years, McGregor has seen more than his fair share of fan art, although pictures like that still find a way to open his eyes to how certain members of the fandom watch the story.

The sixth and final part of Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 22.