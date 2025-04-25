Étoile Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Star

One of the stars of Amazon Prime Video's Etoile offered an update on the idea of coming back for a Season 2.

The new streaming comedy comes from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino as they take a stab at the dramatic world of professional ballet companies.

It stars Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg as a pair of ballet company owners in New York and Paris who connect in hopes of plie-ing their way to financial stability.

Amazon Prime Video

In a recent interview, Etoile star Charlotte Gainsbourg shared her hopes for a Season 2.

Speaking with Le Parisian, Gainsbourg said that she would "love to go back" for a second batch of episodes:

"Yes, but I'd love to go back. We don't know where, even anywhere else. The climate in the world is difficult, it's complicated to find a country where you can feel like you're living and working."

She continues positing that she would sign up in a second if the call came through for Season 2, calling the team behind the series "brilliant."

Gainsbourg stars in the series as Geneviève Lavigne, the owner of a Parisian ballet company who proposes a trade of principal dancers with a New York-based studio in hopes of saving her business and boosting dwindling audience numbers.

Will an Etoile Season 2 Ever Release?

Amazon Prime Video

Etoile Season 1 was only just released on Amazon Prime Video, making the idea of Season 2 a hot topic among viewers checking out the series for the first time.

The series was initially given a two-season order back in 2023 (via Deadline); however, not much has been said about a sophomore effort since that initial announcement.

Series stars like Charlotte Gainsbourg are working under the assumption that a second effort is not a guarantee, so that could mean that a Season 2 may be less of a sure thing than fans initially thought.

Ultimately, it could come down to how well the show performs in the eyes of Amazon Prime Video.

In its early goings, the show has not quite broken through to the mainstream yet. On its first day on streaming, Etoile did not manage to crack the Prime Video Top 10, which is not a good sign for those hoping for a Season 2.

It is still relatively early, though, so things could change. With fan-favorite names like Luke Kirby (of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Dr. Death fame) attached, as well as the pedigree of the creative team behind it, one would expect the series to break through in some meaningful way soon.

If it does not make that vaunted Top 10 soon, fans may be out of luck. Viewership is a key deciding factor in whether series such as this get a green light for more some their respective streamer.

Of course, all this speculation hinges on whether that two-season order will be honored or not. If two seasons have always been the plan, Gainsbourg and company will likely get the call for Season 2 imminently, setting it up for a release sometime in the next couple of years.