Pradeeps of Pittsburgh Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Star

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh Season 2 was teased by its stars.

The Amazon Prime Video comedy series, which debuted its first season on October 17, tells the story of a family of Indian immigrants who moved to the Steel City and are acclimatizing to American life.

Starring the likes of Sahana Srinivasan, the streaming hit has only released eight episodes, but that is not to say it is impossible that the series will return for more.

Pradeeps of Pittsburgh Season 2 Teased

Two of Pradeeps of Pittsburgh's biggest stars offered a hopeful update on a potential Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Speaking with The Nerds of Color, Naveen Andrews and Ethan Suplee let slip a mention of Season 2, despite no second season of the series being announced.

When talking about what makes the show great, Suplee remembered series creator Vijal Patel walking him through " the first season and [then] talked to [him] about the second season:"

Andrews: "Oh, I thought 'Rashomon,' is what I thought. The Kurosawa film with all the different versions from each character's point of view. But that's what came up for me." Suplee: "Yeah, I just remember after the second script, I called [showrunner Vijal Patel] and I was like, 'Okay dude, just tell me right now what happens. I can't do this. I’m stressed out. I want to know everything.' And he went through and… got me through the first season and talked to me about the second season and talked to me… And it's a mystery wrapped in a riddle that just keeps kind of going. So, it's wild the way his mind put this together. It’s pretty awesome."

This is the first mention of any sort of follow-up beyond the eight episodes already released, and it could signal plans for more from the streaming family comedy.

How Likely Is Pradeeps of Pittsburgh Season 2?

Amazon Prime Video has not yet announced Season 2 of Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, but that is not to say it will never happen.

Fans should be optimistic, especially considering that series creator and showrunner Vijal Patel seems to have plans for what will happen after Season 1.

Ultimately, whether the show gets a second season depends on if people tune in on Amazon Prime Video. The series has not fared well critically, earning a meager 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, but viewership looks strong.

Since its release in mid-October, the series has made its way into the Prime Video top 10 and stayed there.

Nearly a month after its release, the series is still doing well in major territories like Australia, Canada, and the U.S. As of writing, it sits in the fourth spot on the Prime Video U.S. streaming top 10 (via Flixpatrol).

Considering all of this, one can assume the streamer will eventually greenlight a second season. Fans should expect an announcement in the coming weeks and months about a potential Pradeeps of Pittsburgh Season 2.

