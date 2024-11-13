Who Is Sahana Srinivasan? 5 Things to Know About Pradeeps of Pittsburgh Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Viewers want to know more about Sahana Srinivasan, who plays Bhanu on the recently launched Amazon Prime Video series Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series by Vijal Patel, debuted on Prime Video and Freevee on October 17.

The story follows the Pradeep family, recent immigrants from India, as they navigate life in the U.S. Told through flashbacks from an interrogation room, the streaming comedy presents varied perspectives on events, often leading to humorous misunderstandings.

The Pradeeps soon find themselves entangled in a complex relationship with their neighbors, blending personal, romantic, and professional challenges.

Meet Sahana Srinivasan - Biography Details

Sahana Srinivasan Fell in Love With Acting at a Young Age

Sahana discovered a passion for acting early on, initially through performing in South Asian talent shows and holiday skits encouraged by their parents.

Reflecting on their journey with Fougue Magazine, Sahana shares that they were naturally drawn to the spotlight and artistic expression from a young age:

"When I was little little, my parents encouraged me to participate in local South Asian led talent shows or put on skits/dance performances for at-home holiday parties, and through doing that I realized how much I loved attention? You can even tell in our home videos that I was born to be silly-goofy for the camera and I was generally drawn to any kind of art - whether it be doing impressions, painting, playing the piano, or dance."

The 28-year-old actor's interest in film acting began around age thirteen when they joined Cathryn Sullivan's Acting for Film studio in Texas, where they honed their skills and pursued opportunities in Los Angeles.

Sahana mentioned that they "fell in love with acting at a young age," while also drawing a connection to Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, stating that "comedy specifically is what [they] really enjoyed doing:"

"I was around thirteen years old when my friend told me about a local film acting studio in Texas called Cathryn Sullivan’s Acting for Film, and that’s when I started to focus more specifically on acting for tv/film, sending out self-tapes and flying out to LA if I got a callback or a screen test and what not. I fell in love with acting at a young age, but comedy specifically is what I really enjoyed doing—sorry to be corny but to me the two best feelings in the entire world are falling in love and making people laugh."

Sahana Graduated from the University of Texas

Sahana, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, holds a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television, per their LinkedIn.

Their academic background in the RTF (Radio-Television-Film) program seemed to provide a strong foundation for their entertainment career.

The experience gained during their studies has helped shape Sahana's unique style and approach, contributing to their successes on platforms like Netflix and in productions across various networks.

Sahana's First Major Role Was on Netflix's Brainchild

Sahana’s first major role was as the host of Brainchild, a Netflix educational series aimed at young audiences.

On the show, Sahana guided viewers through engaging scientific experiments covering topics like dreams, emotions, and gravity, blending entertainment with education.

This role showcased their ability to connect with a younger audience. Sahana told Inverse that their "big goal for the show is to inspire people to go into that math and sciences — especially women:"

"Our big goal for the show is to inspire people to go into that math and sciences — especially women. There are not enough women of color, and women in general, pursuing STEM careers because they don’t see themselves represented. It means something to see a woman of color teaching you about science and math, and I hope I can be an inspiration."

Sahana also shared how the series challenges cultural stereotypes, especially around Indian and Asian representation in science:

"I’m Indian, and there’s the whole stereotype that Indian and Asian people only love to focus on math and sciences. But this show is representative of STEAM, which is a branch of STEM where it involves art with science and math. I think that breaks stereotypes as well because the show doesn’t revolve around my ethnicity in a stereotypical way at all."

Before The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, Sahana Appeared in Grown-Ish

Before taking on the role of Bhanu Pradeep in Amazon’s The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, Sahana appeared in notable series like Grown-ish and Insecure. Known for their versatility, Sahana (as previously noted) hosted Netflix's science show Brainchild and made appearances on For All Mankind and Fear the Walking Dead.

In The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, they star in a comedic exploration of an Indian family navigating life in America.

To with Fougue, Sahana described her character Bhanu in The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh as a "South Asian Aubrey Plaza" type, bringing a unique blend of deadpan humor and sharp wit to the role:

"Bhanu is really funny in a deadpan, wry way, or at least my interpretation of her leans that way. When I read the script, I was excited at the opportunity to play a sort of 'South Asian Aubrey Plaza' type character because I rarely see that on-screen, yet I think it’s so reflective of the kind of humor I see from my South Asian friends— dark, a little absurd, and telling it how it is. Although Bhanu is a little phased by being a 'fish out of water' as an immigrant in America, at her core she’s still very opinionated, confident, and smart."

Sahana connects with Bhanu's resilience and independence, especially in standing firm despite pressures to conform:

"I can relate to her holding her ground and doing whatever she wants even when she’s surrounded by people who either don’t look like her, or authority figures who tell her to behave otherwise."

Sahana Will Next Star in Mango Chile Pie

Sahana Srinivasan’s next role will be in Mango Chile Pie, a comedic short film directed by Karan Sunil and written by Meghana Indurti, known for her work with The New Yorker and McSweeney’s.

In the film, Sahana stars as Trisha, one of three sisters who reunite under strained circumstances a year after their mother’s death to sort out her will.

The story follows the siblings as unresolved conflicts come to the surface, especially when a fire traps them inside the family's fire station.

Blending humor with heartfelt moments, Mango Chile Pie promises to explore the complexities of sibling dynamics in a unique, small-town setting.

How To Follow Sahana Online

Those looking to follow Sahana on social media can find them on X (formerly Twitter) @sahana_srini and Instagram @sahana__srinivasan.

