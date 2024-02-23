The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Season 1 has a loaded cast of voice actors with plenty of recognizable voices.

According to showrunner Cirocco Dunlap, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is inspired by series like BoJack Horseman and Grey's Anatomy, creating a uniquely comedic story of fictional healthcare workers.

For the comedic timing to land, the performances needed to be well done, with the voices of these characters being a key component of their reliability.

Every Actor & Character in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Stephanie Hsu - Dr. Sleech

Stephanie Hsu

Dr. Sleech is one of the main characters in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy alongside her best friend, Dr. Klak. Together, they tackle various wild and unpredictable intergalactic medical cases.

Cirocco Dunlap exclusively told The Direct that Season 2 would focus more on Sleesh, as Season 1 is more about Klak's journey.

Stephanie Hsu, who portrays Dr. Sleech, rose to stardom for her role as Joy in the Academy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once. She also recently appeared in the underrated comedy feature Joy Ride.

Keke Palmer - Dr. Klak

Keke Palmer

The leading character of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Season 1 is Dr. Klak. Klak is a prominent member of the medical staff at The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, known for her expertise and close relationship with Sleech. Her anxiety is also a main thread throughout the entire first season.

Keke Palmer earned acclaim for her performance in Jordan Peele's film Nope in 2022. Palmer's other notable roles include appearing in the thriller Hustlers, and horror-comedy Scream Queens, as well as voicing characters in animated series like Big Mouth.

Kieran Culkin - Dr. Plowp

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin, who portrays Dr. Plowp, is best known for his acclaimed role as Roman Roy in the television series Succession. Before this, he appeared in notable works such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and season 2 of Fargo.

Dr. Plowp is a colleague of Dr. Klak and Dr. Sleech at The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy and he resembles an anthropomorphic chicken. His psychic and mental abilities help him treat his patients from across the galaxy.

Sam Smith - Dr. Azel

Sam Smith

Sam Smith, who portrays Dr. Azel (an alien surgeon), is primarily recognized for their music career. They have released four studio albums and gained widespread acclaim for their theme song for the James Bond film Spectre, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Maya Rudolph - Dr. Vlam

Maya Rudolph

The robotic physician, Dr. Vlam offers plenty of comedy relief and existential thought throughout The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy as it has long pre-dated the other working doctors.

Maya Rudolph is a prominent figure in American comedy, known for her work on Saturday Night Live before achieving success in various projects. Rudolph's notable credits include roles in feature films such as Grown Ups and Bridesmaids, as well as television sitcoms like Big Mouth and The Good Place.

Natasha Lyonne - Nurse Tup

Natasha Lyonne

Nurse Tup is a regular character in the new series, providing vital assistance to the doctors as they navigate through various wacky sci-fi situations.

Natasha Lyonne, who portrays Nurse Tup, has garnered acclaim for her roles in streaming television. She delivered stellar performances in Netflix's Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll, before appearing in Peacock's Poker Face directed by Rian Johnson.

Lyonne not only stars in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy but also is one of the executive producers.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross will guest star on a few episodes of the new Amazon Prime Video series. She recently appeared in the film American Fiction alongside Jeffrey Wright.

Ellis Ross is most notably recognized for her award-winning portrayal of Dr. Rainbow Johnson in the sitcom Black-ish, which earned her a Golden Globe and multiple Primetime Emmy nominations.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang, confirmed as a guest star in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, is known as one of the most prominent members of the current Saturday Night Live cast. He has also appeared in comedy films like Bros and Fire Island, as well as the acclaimed sitcom Nora From Queens.

Abbi Jacobson

Abbi Jacobson

Abbi Jacobson, known for her acclaimed roles in Broad City, Disenchantment, and spearheading Prime Video's reimagining of A League of Their Own, has been confirmed as a guest star in new the series as an undisclosed character.

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis will also guest star on The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, but character details are currently unknown.

He is best known for his role as Lawrence Walker in HBO's comedy series Insecure, for which he received an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 49th NAACP Image Awards. Additionally, Ellis starred as Reuben "Payback" Fitch in Top Gun: Maverick.

Andrew Dismukes

Andrew Dismukes

Andrew Dismukes is known for his tenure as a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live, initially joining as a writer in season 43 and later being promoted to a series regular. He will show off his comedic chops and voice a character in a few episodes of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

Lennon Parham

Lennon Parham

Lennon Parham has been confirmed as a guest star in season 1 of the Amazon Prime series, with no character details revealed. Parham, known as a comedy character actor, boasts a diverse resume including roles in Veep, Lady Dynamite, Arrested Development, Adventure Time, Bob's Burgers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Minx.

Gary Anthony Williams

Gary Anthony Williams

Gary Anthony Williams, known for his extensive filmography including roles in Netflix's Agent Elvis, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and DC's Harley Quinn, has been confirmed as a guest star in the series.

John Waters

John Waters

John Waters will have a limited role during this season of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

He is best known for his work as a filmmaker, writing and directing the comedy film Hairspray which achieved widespread success and was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and a 2007 film

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin

Kevin McCallister is back...briefly in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

As Entertainment Weekly reported, Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone), along with his real-life brothers Rory, Christian, and Shane, lend their voices to an episode of Kieran's Prime Video animated series, marking their first acting project together.

Rory Culkin

Joining his other brothers in a brief appearance is Rory Culkin. The 34-year-old actor is known for his diverse filmography, including roles in You Can Count on Me, Signs, Mean Creek, and Gabriel, as well as guest appearances in television series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Twilight Zone.

Christian Culkin

The next Culkin bro joining The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is Christian. He hasn't had an active acting career but he did appear in 1994's My Summer Story as Randy Parker.

Shane Culkin

Another non-acting brother Shane Culkin lends his voice to The Second Best Hospital for one episode this season.

Shane, the oldest brother, previously played Wally Webb in Our Town on Broadway.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.