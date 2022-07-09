Dwayne Johnson Shares NSFW Response to Suicide Squad Director's Cut Movement

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is finally close to his long-awaited DC Universe debut with two big roles this year alone, playing Krypto the Superdog in DC League of Superpets and the titular anti-hero in Black Adam. He's also made his voice heard on plenty of other DC subjects, such as the success of The Batman and the future for Superman within the DCEU.

On top of the DCEU's exciting future, however, fans have been deep in discussion about what could potentially happen after Zack Snyder's Justice League hit the streaming world. This led to chatter rising amongst the fan base about the idea of director David Ayer getting that same Director's Cut opportunity for Suicide Squad, which didn't have the best reception in theaters during its 2016 run.

In early 2021, Snyder actually responded to rumored comments from Johnson, which claimed that The Rock wanted his antihero's story to be a part of Snyder's DC universe. Now, as the Ayer Cut movement gains more momentum amongst DC fans, Johnson has shared some NSFW thoughts on how Black Adam would react to that story.

Dwayne Johnson's NSFW Suicide Squad Tweet

DC

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to share an announcement about the Black Adam panel that fans will see at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

In response to this Tweet, the @CutAyer Twitter account shared a GIF of Jared Leto's Joker from 2016's Suicide Squad, asking Johnson how good his movie truly is while bringing back the #ReleaseTheAyerCut hashtag:

"Most electrifying one in the DCEU? Has Black Adam seen what fried doctor brains look like"

Johnson then replied to this tweet in NSFW fashion, bluntly telling the fan "No, because Black Adam doesn’t give a fuck."

Twitter

Johnson Dunks on Ayer Cut Movement

The fervor behind the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement is eerily similar to how badly fans wanted to see Zack Snyder's version of Justice League released over the past few years. On top of that, with how much Dwayne Johnson has been involved in conversations about the DCEU, it only makes sense that the subject finally got to his Twitter feed as he works towards his DC debut.

Of course, Black Adam is a character so powerful that he could probably wipe out anybody from the Suicide Squad fairly easily, especially the team that came in the first film from David Ayer. In the real world, it's unclear how supportive Johnson actually is with regard to the Ayer Cut movement, but it's at least a positive sign that he didn't say anything blatantly negative about the film itself.

Whether the Ayer Cut comes to fruition is still as big of a mystery as any in the DC universe, especially with Warner Bros. working through major management changes behind the scenes. But for now, Johnson at least has a big promotional tour for Black Adam to look forward to, and he'll surely have to tackle plenty of topics pertaining to the franchise as a whole moving forward.

Black Adam will debut in theaters on October 21.