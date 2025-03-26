Here's Where You Can Watch 'Dream Eater' 2025 Horror Movie

Dream Eater is the latest indie horror making waves at film festivals, and audiences are eager to experience all its scares.

The found-footage horror sees filmmaker Mallory take her boyfriend Alex, who injured himself in a parasomnia episode, to a cabin in the Laurentian Mountans to study his behavior, only to discover something sinister taking over him.

Where to Watch Dream Eater Movie

Blind Luck Pictures

After showing at the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival in Portland last year, Dream Eater is set to play during the Unnamed Footage Fest. The screening will occur at San Fransisco’s Balboa Theaters on Friday, March 28 at 1:20 p.m. PT.

Currently, Unnamed Footage Fest is the only confirmed way to see Dream Eater anytime soon, and tickets are available from the official event site.

Is Dream Eater Movie Streaming?

In a post on Instagram promoting Dream Eater’s win at the Hamilton Film Festival for “Best Editing” and “Best Sound,” the studio said the movie will “officially be coming to your screens this year” and promised “more information to share with you soon.”

Blind Luck Pictures’ last movie was Hellmington, which was developed in association with Vortex Media. Hellmington can currently be found on Vortex Media’s YouTube channel and can also be purchased digitally from outlets such as Prime Video.

As of now, it would be surprising for Dream Eater to get a theatrical run, and its release will likely come digitally at some point later this year. But, unfortunately, for now, there is no indication of exactly when or where Dream Eater will be released.

