Watch: First Footage of Doom Patrol Season 4 Released Online

Doom Patrol Season 4 is set to arrive on HBO Max sooner rather than later, and there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. The show's official synopsis has confirmed that a time travel element will be in the mix as the team heads into an unexpected future.

While the exact plot details are still being kept under wraps. the arrival of Madeline Zima as Casey Brinke heavily teased that Danny the Street, who is a significant part of the first few seasons, will return in a major way. In addition, the question of whether the Doom Patrol will be united after the inclusion of Madame Rouge into their ranks is expected to be answered.

Now, the first footage from the highly-anticipated season has been revealed.

Doom Patrol Season 4's Trailer Teases New Threats

As part of the show's panel at this year's New York Comic Con, HBO Max officially revealed the first trailer for Doom Patrol Season 4, showcasing new footage of the ragtag group of misfits alongside the arrival of a brand new threat.

The one-minute trailer reveals footage of the Doom Patrol working as a team, Brendan Fraser's Robot-Man back at his own armored body, and the unusual presence of villainous butts (yes, really).

DC

The team, with Madame Rouge, appears ready to save the world in this new still:

DC

Cyborg appears to be enjoying his new lease on life with his human form in this new image:

DC

Another unknown (yet powerful) villain is also included in the trailer:

DC

A new logo for Season 4 was also showcased:

DC

Alongside the trailer reveal, HBO Max, via Deadline, also confirmed that Season 4 will premiere on the streaming service on December 8 with two new episodes. After that, a new episode will be released through January 5, 2023.

It was also confirmed that six more episodes would be released in 2023.

The trailer can be seen below:

Doom Patrol Season 4 Keeps its Craziness from Previous Installments

As usual, the latest trailer for Doom Patrol Season 4 is packed with craziness and hilariously unexpected moments, similar to how HBO Max has been marketing the series in the past years. Although the teaser is brief, it still gives an incredible preview of the team's mission through time.

Based on the footage, it seems that the team is going to encounter the Bureau of Normalcy once again, an organization that has been a consistent villainous figure for the team since Season 1.

Given that time travel is involved, it is unknown if this version of the Bureau is from the past or the future. Despite that, it's clear that they still pose a major threat to the team since they seem to be responsible for the villains that are featured in the trailer.

Moreover, Robot-Man having his body back is an exciting development, considering that fans last saw his consciousness inside a huge robot. It's possible that this massive body is still present in Season 4, giving him multiple options in battle.

The footage also revealed that Madame Rouge is fitting right in with the team, suggesting that she's already proven herself as its valued member.

All in all, it's safe to assume that exciting things are coming for the upcoming season.

Doom Patrol Season 4 will stream its two-episode premiere on HBO Max on December 8.