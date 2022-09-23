First Look at Doom Patrol Season 4 Revealed (Photo)

Doom Patrol is set to break new ground in Season 4 as it explores the concept of time travel. The show's official synopsis confirmed that the team "unexpectedly travels into the future," meaning that the story possibilities are endless.

While a good chunk of conversation regarding Doom Patrol is its planned crossover with Titans and Stargirl, Season 4 is poised to unravel new depths of every member of the team, especially after an explosive Season 3 finale.

Aside from the time travel element, not much is known about Season 4, but a new preview has confirmed that a fresh face will join the ragtag team of misfits in the upcoming episodes.

A Fresh Look at Doom Patrol Season 4

Warner Bros., via Entertainment Weekly, officially unveiled the first look at a new character that will debut in Doom Patrol Season 4, showcasing Madeline Zima as Casey Brinke.

DC

In DC Comics, Casey Brinke is a fictional character that Danny the Street created to communicate with people through comic books. The character is created by Gerard Way and Nick Derrington, and her appearance in Season 4 marks her live-action debut.

Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver teased Brinke's role in the series, noting that it will feel "wholly organic" to the Season 4 narrative, while also confirming that it will not just be a cameo:

“Casey is so beloved both by our writers on staff, and by fans of Doom Patrol in general. We finally found a way to bring her into the story in a way that feels wholly organic to us, even though to someone who’s never seen Doom Patrol, it might seem a little bats--- insane. To us, it fits perfectly! And it’s not just a cameo.”

Doom Patrol has consistently featured Danny the Street in its past seasons, and Carver has seemingly confirmed that a "very special episode" about Danny and the Danny-zens will be featured once again in this upcoming run.