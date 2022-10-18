New Doom Patrol Season 4 Villain Revealed (Photo)

Doom Patrol Season 4 is set to introduce a brand new storyline filled with dangerous new threats for the titular heroes. After an explosive Season 3 finale, the team is confirmed to head into an unexpected future alongside a new member in the form of Madame Rouge.

The upcoming season will also mark the debut of Madeline Zima as Casey Brinke, a significant character who is created by Danny the Street.

The show's teaser also unveiled the first look at Season 4, showcasing new footage of the ragtag group of misfits as they travel through time.

Now, new details about Season 4's villain have been revealed.

Doom Patrol Season 4 Introduces Mr. 104

TV Line shared that Sendhil Ramamurthy is set to play a recurring role in Doom Patrol Season 4 as Mr. 104, who is described to be a "charming and mysterious man of many elements."

In DC Comics, Jonathan Dubrovny a.k.a. Mr. 104 is a genius biochemist who suffered a mental collapse. The villain has the ability to transform his body into any element of his choosing, thus posing a threat to any enemy that he faces.

DC

Ramamurthy's past roles include portraying characters on shows like Heroes, Covert Affairs, The Office, Beauty and the Beast, The Flash, Never Have I Ever, and Good Sam.

Back in August, Chicago-based BAM Studios posted about Ramamurthy recording vocals for a Doom Patrol character, and now, this report has revealed that it is in fact for Mr. 104.

In the latest Doom Patrol Season 4 teaser, there is actually a blink-and-you-missed-it shot of Ramamurthy's Mr. 104 which you can see below:

HBO Max

How Will the Doom Patrol Defeat Their New Villain?

In its first three seasons, Doom Patrol has faced many otherworldly villains, such as Mr. Nobody, Mr. Tyme, and even a cockroach named Ezekiel. While Mr. 104's arrival wouldn't threaten the team at first, the villain's ability to reconstruct his molecules poses a unique challenge for them in Season 4.

Among the team members, it seems that Rita Farr a.k.a. Elasti-Girl will be the one to be mostly affected by Mr. 104's arrival since the character can alter her cellular structure. It's possible that Farr will take the lead in the battle against this new DC villain while also helping them to understand the unique ability of Mr. 104.

It is unknown if Mr. 104 will end up as the chief villain of Season 4, but it's likely that his recurring role could hint that he would only show up in several episodes. The Bureau of Normalcy's return could also tease that they could be responsible for hiring Mr. 104 to take down the Doom Patrol.

Doom Patrol Season 4 will stream its two-episode premiere on HBO Max on December 8.