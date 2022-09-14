Doom Patrol Season 4: First Plot Synopsis Spoils Unexpected Twist

Doom Patrol Season 3 ended on a positive note, with the team agreeing to fight together for the greater good while also adding another team member in the form of Laura De Mille a.k.a. Madame Rouge.

However, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered, and thankfully, the show has been renewed for a fourth season amid the cancellation spree from HBO Max.

Looking ahead to Season 4, seeing the likes of Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Mr. Negative working together will be a fresh sight, and a glimpse of that was already showcased when they traveled three minutes into the future to fight a monster in the Suez Canal.

Now, it seems that time travel will be a huge part of Season 4.

Doom Patrol Season 4 and Time Travel Connections Revealed

DC

Ahead of next month's New York Comic-Con, new details about Doom Patrol Season 4 have been revealed via Bleeding Cool.

In an official synopsis, it was confirmed that the team will "unexpectedly travel to the future" in the new season while also stumbling upon an "unwelcome surprise:"

"In the upcoming fourth season, the team unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world? Join series stars Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez for an exclusive discussion and first look of the upcoming season."

Alongside the reveal, Doom Patrol will also have a panel at the event on Sunday, October 9, at 3:30 PM EST.

Why Time Travel Could Benefit Doom Patrol

Time travel has been an interesting story element that is used by many different shows, and seeing it utilized in a series like Doom Patrol offers many benefits.

For starters, a different time period would give certain characters like Brendan Fraser's Cliff Steele a chance to unravel things from the past (and even future) that he has yet to experience, considering that he was experimented on for years and he's mostly indoors.

Vic Stone, who unceremoniously gave up his connection to the Grid in favor of synthetic skin, would also allow himself to grab some much-needed upgrades in the future, thus giving the team another tactical advantage when he becomes Cyborg again.

Meanwhile, Doom Patrol's time travel machine would also open the opportunity for the rumored crossover with Titans and Stargirl. Given that it was not made clear when Season 3 is exactly set in the timeline, the team could jump forward or backward in time to fit whatever the crossover among the three shows will be about.

Whatever the case, Doom Patrol Season 4 has plenty of exciting stories for diehard fans everywhere.

Doom Patrol Season 4 has no release date yet, but it will likely be announced at the show's panel at New York Comic-Con.