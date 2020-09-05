Doctor Strange 2: Scarlet Witch's Children Rumored to Appear in Benedict Cumberbatch-Led Film

Ever since Wanda and Vision became a couple in the MCU, fans have wonder if Marvel Studios would ever introduce their two children, Billy and Tommy. Well, fans actually got teased at this potential reality in the "Big Game" Super Bowl ad for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision.

In this ad, fans see Wanda experiencing multiple realities based on various American family sitcoms, but for just a few seconds, viewers are also shown Wanda and Vision looking over two cribs. For super fans, these babies could only be her twins and eventual teenage aspiring Avengers, Wiccan and Speed. Even before this ad, these two characters were rumored to appear on WandaVision, and a new rumor points to them potentially staying.

RUMOR

According to Jeremy Conrad of MCU Cosmic, Wiccan and Speed will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Maddness alongside the Sorcerer Supreme and Wanda Maximoff. Specifically, the two actors who play the older version of her children in WandaVision will be appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel.

WHAT THIS MEANS

With the inclusion of Miss America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in addition to Wiccan and Speed, this could mean that these three members of the Young Avengers will be together in one movie. It's also worth taking into account Cassie Lang being aged up due to the time skip in Avengers: Endgame, rumors of Hulkling appearing in WandaVision, and Kang the Conqueror appearing in Loki. It seems more and more likely that Marvel Studios is planning a show or movie involving these young heroes.

Additionally, Conrad points out that the actors playing Wiccan and Speed will be the same actors who play their adolescent versions in WandaVision. This matches up with other rumors about the series having multiple time skips within the show. Additionally, and most importantly, it means that whatever mischief or reality warping that Wanda causes in her show might not be undone.