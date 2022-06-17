Chris Evans Reacts to Hayley Atwell’s Return In Doctor Strange 2

Chris Evans left the role of Captain America behind over three years ago. At this point, it may as well have been a lifetime ago. With his new Disney Pixar movie Lightyear just around the corner, the star has once again been put back into the spotlight. Of course, with that comes an avalanche of questions regarding the mantle he left behind in the MCU.

Recently, he was asked what he thought about Anthony Mackie taking over the mantle. The actor revealed how he believes “[Mackie] honestly does it justice,” and that he “is so proud of him.”

But there’s someone else besides Mackie who took up a Vibranium shield since he’s been gone: Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter. Most recently, she was seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of the members of Earth-838’s Illuminati.

So what does the man behind Steve Rogers think about the love of his (fictional) life taking on that role in an alternate timeline?

Evans Reacts to Atwell's New Role

Marvel

In an interview with MTV News, Chris Evans was asked what he thought about Hayley Atwell’s live-action return as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Evans called Atwell "perfect for it," while saying that he "couldn't be happier for her" and her Marvel comeback:

“Yeah, that’s right. No, I haven’t seen it yet, but I heard it. I mean, she’s perfect for it. I mean, who, she’s truly just one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked with and just one of the loveliest humans. So, I couldn’t be happier for her."

Chris Evans May be a Little Outta the Loop

It is a little sad to be reminded how some of these big stars don’t tend to keep up with the franchises they leave in their spare time—even if it was a defining part of their life for a decade.

Though, given Evans’ previous comments about Anthony Mackie taking up the shield, he may not be completely in the dark.

The same sentiment applies to someone such as Ewan McGregor, who admitted how he basically disconnected himself from the entire Star Wars franchise for over a decade. He wasn’t even truly aware of the adoration the fan base had for him until more recently before signing on for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

At the end of the day, it’s a harsh reminder that sometimes the people who bring to life some of these characters may not care nearly as much about those worlds as many of the fans do. Hopefully, Evans will eventually feel the urge to catch up on the universe he once called home. Maybe when he gets a call from the Russo Brothers to come back for Secret Wars?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney+ on June 22.