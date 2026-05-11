Disney Calls It Quits With Iconic Animated TV Show Revival

The reboot revival of a longtime Disney Channel series, once considered one of the best animated shows, received a disappointing development update. Disney Channel featured many notable live-action and animated shows in the early 2000s, such as Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, Hannah Montana, and Phineas and Ferb. Another iconic TV show under the Disney umbrella beloved by fans is Kim Possible, a 21-year-old series about the titular high school cheerleader who is secretly a spy saving the world from supervillains, with her best friend, Ron, at her side. The show received widespread praise from fans and critics, but it ended its run after four seasons in September 2007.

Following its 2007 run, Disney+ revived Kim Possible in a live-action TV movie starring Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone, but it didn't lead to an actual series due to mixed reviews (it received a 29% audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes). Despite that, Disney still released an episodic series of shorts called Kim Hushable, serving as a mini continuation of the movie.

According to a listing on the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) website, a "Kim Possible Reboot" is listed, and the project's status remains "Active." However, the contract year for the revival was 2020, so it's possible the project hasn't moved forward since then.

SAG-AFTRA

In 2023, The Cosmic Circus first reported that an animated revival was in early development at Disney TV Animation. The project was reportedly not connected to the 2019 live-action film.

Kim Possible co-creator Bob Schooley confirmed that this listing was indeed for a revival when responding to a fan on Blue Sky, but he only said, "It's a long, painful story," indicating that the project was developed to some degree but ultimately scrapped.

In April 2026, Kim Possible lead star Christy Carlson Romano publicly called out (via DTVA News) a Disney Branded Television executive who had dismissed a Kim Possible revival as "irrelevant." She was likely referring to Craig Erwich, the former president of Disney Branded Television from May 2023 to March 2026, who canceled or passed on several other shows, including the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival.

Disney

Disney continued to promote the original Kim Possible series on their streaming platforms. In fact, in February 2025, Kim Possible made a surprise cameo in the Chibiverse series, a project that brings together multiple Disney animated shows into a single universe for bite-sized adventures.

This is a testament to how Kim Possible continues to be one of Disney Channel's most influential properties, mainly because it helped define the "girl power" mantra of 2000s animation and proved that a female hero can do great things.

Kim Possible isn't an isolated incident; it is part of a larger pattern in which Disney teased revivals of its classic catalog only to shelve them amid shifting priorities. What made it concerning is that most of these projects involve properties that already evoke deep nostalgia.

In May 2025, veteran animator Matt Danner essentially confirmed that an animated Oswald the Lucky Rabbit series was in active development after leaked concept art surfaced online. Danner even revealed that the show was supposed to showcase 3D and 2D versions to better expand the world and characters.

This project clearly didn't make it, given that Jon Favreau is already confirmed to helm a live-action/animation hybrid Disney+ series based on Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Disney

In March 2025, the Tiana series, announced in late 2020 as a musical follow-up to The Princess and the Frog, was ultimately shelved (via The Hollywood Reporter) after Walt Disney Animation abandoned its plans to produce original long-form content for streaming. The project was supposed to include Anika Noni Rose reprising her role as Tiana.

The same report, however, noted that the animation studio is developing a separate short-form special inspired by The Princess and the Frog, expected to highlight a new storyline.

Even smaller-scale ideas, like a spinoff of Disney's Doug titled Doug's Kids, never made it to the screen. In October 2023, Doug creator Jim Jinkins confirmed on Instagram that this spinoff was never officially greenlit, mainly because it was just "an idea that came from a Disney executive who has since left the company:"

"I recently shared some old news with a podcast host that I was at one time developing a spinoff of Disney's Doug titled, 'Doug's Kids'. Articles have suddenly taken it out of context and ran it as an official announcement. It was an idea that came from a Disney executive who has since left the company, ... but it is nice to dream!!

Doug was a sequel series to the original Doug animated sitcom, picking up right after the Nickelodeon version ended. It centers on an imaginative 12-year-old boy who's awkward yet kind-hearted and navigates everyday middle school life in the small town of Bluffington.

This was the same story with the Goof Troop reboot, pitched around 2019 by Becky and Frank Dreistadt, who worked on projects like Big City Greens, Steven Universe: The Movie, and Star vs. the Forces of Evil. The main pitch revolved around mixing the three Goof Troop universe projects (Goof Troop, A Goofy Movie, and An Extremely Goofy Movie) in one series.

Despite its potential, it seemed that it never moved past the proposal stage, joining the long list of what-if concepts under the Disney Animation umbrella.

In an era when Disney appeared to lean harder on nostalgia for brand safety, these cancellation justifified how fragile that strategy actually is.