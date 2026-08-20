Disney's Revival of Hit 2000s Sitcom Has Released Its Final Season

Disney officially brought back one of its biggest Disney Channel fantasy sitcom shows of all time in 2024, but with the recent release of its third season, the revival (and sequel) to the original show has come to an end. Over the past decade, Disney has spent a lot of time and resources bringing back different TV shows from the 2000s and early 2010s in hopes that they could resonate with modern audiences the same way the original shows did with youngsters back in the day. For example, since 2014, the House of Mouse has released sitcom titles like Girl Meets World (a revival of Boy Meets World), Raven's Home (a revival of That's So Raven), Phineas & Ferb (a continuation of the main series), and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (a revival of The Proud Family.

However, in 2024, Disney also brought back one of its most successful Disney Channel fantasy series that originally premiered in 2007 — Wizards of Waverly Place. Specifically, Disney released the first season of the revival (which also served as a sequel to the original show), titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, with Season 2 following in 2025, and Season 3 in 2026.

With the release of Season 3, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has officially come to a close, marking the end of the Wizards of Waverly Place storyline and franchise, at least for now.

Disney

In total, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place ran for 35 episodes. Season 1 contained the bulk of those episodes, with 21, followed by a shortened Season 2 with only 10 episodes. Then, to end the series, Disney released a third and final season, which only contained four episodes.

As of writing, there are no plans from Disney to continue the Wizards franchise, as the entire final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was dubbed "One Last Spell," and wrapped up the overarching storyline that was carried over from the original Wizards of Waverly Place series. The final arc notably featured Selena Gomez's return as Alex Russo, and the actress even directed the first episode of the installment.

While Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has officially come to an end and will be missed by many, Disney still has multiple seasons of other fantasy shows set to be released throughout the rest of 2026 on the Disney Channel and on Disney+.

Upcoming Disney Fantasy Shows

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3

Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been a highly successful fantasy series on Disney+, and fans are looking forward to Season 3, which will premiere on the streaming platform on November 20. The upcoming season will adapt Rick Riordan's third novel in his Percy Jackson series, which is titled The Titan's Curse.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will return as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, respectively, and fans can expect to be introduced to new characters, such as Nico and Bianca di Angelo.

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series Season 2

Disney

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series is an animated musical show set in the Zombies universe. Season 1 premiered in 2024 on the Disney Channel. Disney originally planned to create a second season of the series, which would have been released in 2025, but it was reportedly scrapped.

However, work continued on Zombies Season 2, and it is expected to be released on the Disney Channel in the Fall, with episodes being available to stream on Disney+ the following day. Notably, Season 2 will be a shortened installment.

Warrior Cats

HarperCollins

It was recently announced that Disney is developing an animated series titled Warrior Cats, which will be an adaptation of the children's fantasy book series that has sold close to 100 million copies.

Warrior Cats will be released on the Disney Channel, and episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ the following day, but the first season isn't expected to premiere until 2028. The show will be telling the story featured in the first series of books, which is titled Warrior Cats: The Prophecies Begin.

Journey

Disney

Disney and Higher Ground (a production company founded by former United States President Barack Obama and former United States First Lady Michelle Obama) are partnering up to create a fantasy series titled Journey.

Not much is known about the series, as it was just announced in June, but it is being developed for Disney+ and will follow the titular character as he tries to save his home city, which is surrounded by a protective energy shield that begins to fail.

Coven Academy

Disney

The Disney Channel will also be home to a supernatural comedy-drama with fantasy elements called Coven Academy in 2026. A specific release date for the series, which will also be available on Disney+, has not been given. However, the latest updates suggested that it would debut sometime in mid-2026. Considering it is August, though, as of writing, it is possible that Coven Academy has been pushed back.

The upcoming supernatural title will be set in New Orleans and follow a trio of witches who will be forced to protect the city from powerful entities.