Disney+ Releases Its 5th New Star Wars Movie Collection

Disney+ just added a brand-new collection to its Star Wars hub, and considering the new collection has a Star Wars movie in it, it marks the fifth collection on the streaming platform to include at least one film. While Star Wars started out solely as a film franchise, it has turned into a more even mix of movies and television shows, especially since Disney purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas. Over the past few years, Disney has worked hard to expand Star Wars' TV library, but it is still figuring out new ways to bring films into the fold, as evidenced by Disney+'s newest streaming collection.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is the most recent feature film to be released in the Star Wars universe, and after officially debuting on Disney+, Star Wars created a brand-new collection featuring the recent title. For reference, Disney+ creates different collections within its specific brands for fans who only want to see certain pieces of media. For example, Disney+'s Lucasfilm Animation collection only includes projects that were developed by Lucasfilm Animation, so none of the live-action films or TV shows were ever added to it.

The new Star Wars collection contains eight total projects, with one of those being the newly-released Mandalorian & Grogu.

Star Wars Collections on Disney+ Featuring Movies

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Disney+

The newest collection added to the Star Wars side of Disney+ is titled "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Obviously, it is named after the most recent theatrical release from Lucasfilm, which is called The Mandalorian & Grogu, and while it does include that film, it also features seven other Star Wars projects that the duo is showcased in.

Alongside The Mandalorian & Grogu, the new collection includes titles like The Mandalorian & Grogu Official Podcast, which is an episodic podcast hosted by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (the masterminds behind The Mandalorian & Grogu and the MandoVerse). The collection also showcases the new LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian special, The Mandalorian Disney+ series, Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies, Disney+ Insider: The Mandalorian and Grogu: A New Mission Launches at Disneyland Resort, The Book of Boba Fett, and Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

All of these projects center around Din Djarin and Grogu in some form. Inclusions such as The Mandalorian & Grogu, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett are releases within the galaxy far, far away that explore those characters, while others, like the podcast, give fans a behind-the-scenes look at bringing these stories to life.

Lucasfilm Animation

Disney+

As mentioned, the Lucasfilm Animation collection is another Star Wars collection on Disney+ that features at least one Star Wars film. Notably, the movie that is a part of this collection is the 2008 animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars film, which was a predecessor and backdoor pilot for the wildly successful animated TV series of the same name, which also debuted in 2008.

Alongside the Clone Wars movie, the Lucasfilm Animation collection also includes 2026's Maul - Shadow Lord (one of the most successful and beloved projects of all time), Tales of the Underworld, Tales of the Empire, Tales of the Jedi, The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Resistance, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Rebels Shorts, and the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

All of these titles were created by Lucasfilm Animation, but unlike the Mandalorian and Grogu collection, they aren't all projects that were released during the Disney era. Specifically, the Clone Wars movie and the first six seasons of the Clone Wars show were created when George Lucas still owned Lucasfilm.

The Skywalker Saga

Disney+

The previous two collections mentioned have had a mix of TV shows and movies, but The Skywalker Saga collection only includes feature films. Specifically, it highlights the nine main films in the Star Wars universe, which are The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Darth Vader

Disney+

It is no secret that Darth Vader is the undisputed center of the overarching Star Wars story, so it is no surprise that the character has been given his own collection on Disney+. As a whole, ten Star Wars projects are included in this collection. These include Revenge of the Sith, The Empire Strikes Back, Rogue One, Star Wars Rebels, Return of the Jedi, A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant, LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons, LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple, LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers, and LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Duel of the Skywalkers.

Of course, these are all projects that feature Darth Vader. However, notably, there are projects that feature Vader that are missing. For example, Vader played a massive role in Maul - Shadow Lord, as he was included in the final two episodes, but that series is not part of the collection. The Dark Lord was also showcased in the final episode of The Clone Wars, and that project is nowhere to be found. Granted, Vader's role in The Clone Wars wasn't extensive, but the project did give a lot more evidence for Anakin turning to the Dark Side and becoming Darth Vader, so it is still extremely important in regards to Vader's character arc.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney+

You can't have Darth Vader without Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars universe. They are two sides of the same coin, and that remains true with the Disney+ collections. Obi-Wan's official streaming collection includes Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, Obi-Wan Kenobi, A New Hope, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars TV series, and Star Wars Rebels.

Just like Vader, Obi-Wan's collection doesn't feature all of the projects the character has played major roles in. For example, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi aren't there, even though Obi-Wan appears in both titles. The collection also notably omits the Clone Wars movie, despite Obi-Wan being featured heavily in that film as well.