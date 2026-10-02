Verity Movie's Popcorn Buckets & Theater Merch Collectibles Are Must-Haves For Colleen Hoover Die-Hards

Verity is finally in theaters, and fans have the chance to buy unique popcorn buckets, special cups, and other merchandise themed after the film. Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by author Colleen Hoover (It Ends With Us), Verity tells the story of Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett), a husband whose wife, Verity (Anne Hathaway), is bedridden due to a mysterious accident. However, Verity is a renowned author who is in need of a ghostwriter to finish her work, and that is where Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson) comes in. However, things aren't as they seem.

As nearly any major theatrical release has done across the past couple of years, Verity has been given the popcorn bucket treatment by the major theater chains in the United States, meaning that fans will get the opportunity to purchase special popcorn buckets, cups, merchandise, and other items that are Verity-branded. It is worth noting that different chains are selling different items, so a popcorn bucket or cup from Regal could be different from a bucket that is sold by Cinemark, for example.

Three different chains have marketed different specialty items to celebrate Verity's release, with each offering something rather unique.

AMC Theatres

AMC has released two different items. One is a Verity-branded throw, which appears to be black with the Verity logo on it. While it is not a traditional popcorn bucket in the sense that it is made of plastic and has something elaborate on it, fans can also purchase a black tote bag with the Verity logo in the center. According to AMC, the bag comes with popcorn. It is unclear whether the theater chain would actually dump some loose popcorn down into the bag, or if buyers would be given their popcorn in a separate throwaway bag.

It is also worth noting that, at the bottom of the black tote bag from AMC, fans can see the words, "There's no light where we're going," which is a quote from the book that has also acted as the film's tagline. The tote bag and throw can be purchased at AMC locations while supplies last.

Regal took a similar approach to AMC, as that chain is also offering a collectible tote bag that comes with popcorn. Notably, it appears to be the same black tote bag that fans can find at AMC.

Regal

However, one way that Regal is different from AMC is that it is not selling a throw. Instead, those who go to a Regal movie theater to watch Verity will have the opportunity to purchase a themed wine tumbler. The catch with this one is that it isn't just any old wine tumbler.

The Verity tumbler is meant to look as though it has a wooden finish, with a prominent bite mark at the very top of the tumbler, close to the rim. Anyone who has read the Verity novel knows exactly what NSFW scene this is paying homage to, meaning that it will undoubtedly be a best-seller for the diehard book fans.

It is also worth noting that Regal's marketing for its collectible tote bag details that there is room for a wine bottle in the bag, and that it comes with a large popcorn. The bag and the wine tumbler are available at Regal locations while supplies last.

Regal

Regal also revealed that it is giving away free candy. Specifically, if fans get a ticket to see Verity on opening weekend (October 1-4), they will receive one free eligible Mars candy item. The only catch with this promotion is that it is limited to Regal Crown Club members.

Regal

The fun doesn't stop there with Regal, though. Guests who are 21+ will be able to purchase Josh Cabernet Sauvignon or Josh Chardonnay. These drinks will be served in special Verity-themed collectible tossware. One piece of tossware on the promotion banner sports the word "honor," while the other reads, "Dark truths lie ahead," with the Verity logo below. According to Regal, the Josh products will be available while supplies last.

Regal

The final major promotion that Regal is running for Verity is like the free candy bar in that it is only available for Regal Crown Club members. When members purchase a ticket to see Verity, they can enter a sweepstakes for a New York getaway, which includes a luxury lakeside trip in upstate New York. The winner will receive flights, a rental car, a three-night stay near Lake George, a hotel spa massage, and a dining credit.

Cinemark

Finally, Cinemark joined in on the Verity action by releasing its own version of the collectible tote bag. According to the theater chain, fans can purchase one of the same tote bags that are available at Regal and AMC, but this time the bag is red instead of black. The cost for the Cinemark bag is $22.95. It can be purchased at Cinemark locations while supplies last, or on Cinemark's official website.

Cinemark

According to the product description, the tote bag from Cinemark is made of cotton canvas, with dimensions of 14" x 6" x 12". It is also a hand-wash-only item.

Will Verity Outperform It Ends With Us?

Verity is undoubtedly one of the biggest thrillers of 2026. With its star-studded cast and the fact that it is an adaptation of one of the most popular novels from an extremely popular author, one would have to assume that it will have a strong performance at the worldwide box office.

However, the big question is whether it will be able to outperform the other Colleen Hoover adaptations. Regretting You (starring McKenna Grace and Mason Thames), which premiered in 2025, only grossed $90 million worldwide. If all goes according to plan, Verity should be able to pass that film rather easily. Grace and Thames are rising stars, but they don't have the pull that Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson have. It is also no secret that Verity is often regarded as higher than Regretting You in the reading world. Additionally, Verity seems much more engaging and can hook general audiences in more easily with its premise.

It Ends With Us will be more difficult to catch. That film, which is an adaptation of Hoover's most popular novel of the same name, finished its theatrical run by making $351 million.

Verity could absolutely hit that same mark, and even surpass it. The film has the star power to do so, and the concept is likely interesting to the average moviegoer. It is also worth noting that there isn't as much competition in theaters this October as there would be if the movie were released in a month like December, when films such as Dune 3 and Avengers: Doomsday will come out.

Essentially, everything will boil down to word of mouth. If the script is good and the movie is engaging, fans will tell others about it, and more people will go see Verity. Only time will tell if it will overtake It Ends With Us at the box office, but it definitely has a chance.