Watch: Star Wars Unveils Disney’s Biggest Lightsaber Battle In The Skywalker Saga

The official clip from the finale of 2026's Clone Wars sequel officially revealed the biggest lightsaber battle of the Skywalker Saga. The Disney era of Star Wars delivered a wide variety of lightsaber battles, spanning the sequel trilogy and numerous Disney+ series set across different timelines. However, most duels remain relatively intimate, typically featuring just two to four active lightsabers on screen at once, including clashes between Finn and Kylo Ren, Rey and Kylo Ren, and the unexpected team-up between Rey and Kylo against Snoke's Praetorian Guards.

Star Wars (via Rotten Tomatoes) officially released a new clip from the finale of Maul: Shadow Lord on Disney+, showcasing a big lightsaber battle involving Maul, Devon Izara, and Master Daki against Marrok and the Eleventh Brother.

This large-scale, chaotic battle stands as one of the biggest lightsaber melees in the Disney era of Star Wars, with at least five to seven active lightsabers (if one would count Marrok and the Eleventh Brother's dual-bladed sabers) clashing simultaneously amid blaster fire going on in the background.

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The Acolyte Episode 5's big group fight, pitting Qimir (Manny Jacinto) against a total of seven Jedi, was the previous standout, showcasing a brutal clash that led to the deaths of several Jedi Knights to emphasize The Stranger's dominance.

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It's worth noting that The Acolyte is not part of the Skywalker Saga because it takes place 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Disney+'s Ahsoka series stayed in the three to five range after it featured clashes between Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi and Sabine Wren against Marrok, Shin Hati, and Baylon Skoll in separate instances.

Watch the official clip from Maul: Shadow Lord's finale below:

The two-episode finale of Maul: Shadow Lord will premiere on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4.

Why Maul: Shadow Lord's Big Team Up Is More Important Than Fans Realize

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The unlikely team-up between Maul, his would-be apprentice Devon Izara, and the Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki against the Inquisitors (and the Empire in general) is one of the most thematically rich and canon-shaping moments in Star Wars storytelling.

It completely changes viewers' perspective of Maul while also defying expectations because it is a monumental moment to see a (former) Sith, a Jedi, and a Padawan fighting on the same side.

This shift in alliance humanizes Maul's character, showing him evolve from a pure vengeance machine to a calculated leader willing to do whatever it takes to take down the Empire.

This messy, temporary alliance highlights the gray chaos of the post-Order 66 timeline of the Skywalker Saga. It also adds a certain depth for how scattered Jedi like Master Daki and Devon viewed threats like Maul versus the Empire, serving as a reminder that some Jedi Knights made ugly compromises during the whole ordeal.

Overall, this one lightsaber sequence propels Maul into a compelling character, slowly leading him to the path of redemption that he achieved before his death in Star Wars: Rebels.