Disney Finalizes Its 2027 Theatrical Slate With 8 Big Movies — Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar

Disney just locked in its full 2027 movie lineup, and it's set up to be another huge year in theaters. The studio has spent the 2020s leaning hard on both original stories and the franchises it's acquired over the years. Across all studios, 2026 has been strong at the theaters, hitting checkpoints not met since 2019. 2027 looks like more of the same for theaters, led by Disney's new slate. Before looking ahead, there's still a lot left in 2026 for Disney, which still has holiday-season heavyweights like Hexed and Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

D23 2026 recently took over the Anaheim Convention Center, with the Disney Entertainment Showcase serving as the event's centerpiece panel on Friday night, running for close to three hours. The showcase is designed to give fans a look at what's coming across theatrical and streaming, all in one sitting.

Though if you're not in physical attendance, this event wasn't live-streamed, unlike the Experiences Showcase, so live online reactions were at a premium from those lucky enough to be inside.

The stars were out, with major sections dedicated to exclusive looks at upcoming movies from Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Animation, and more.

New Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro framed the whole night around that idea, saying leading the company means understanding "what it actually feels to be a fan." By the end of the presentation, Disney had its 2027 movie slate locked into place, teasing a wide-ranging array of films for all ages, a company staple.

The year kicks off on February 5 with Ice Age: Boiling Point, sending Manny (Ray Romano), Sid (John Leguizamo), Diego (Denis Leary), Ellie (Queen Latifah), and Buck (Simon Pegg) back into the Lost World.

This is the first Ice Age film since Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, and the D23 footage teased a dino-sized twist on Scrat's usual acorn hunt.

20th Century Animation

Two weeks later, on February 19, Disney marks 50 years since Star Wars was born, bringing A New Hope to the big screen as part of a wider slate of 2027 Lucasfilm projects; the re-release is reportedly a newly restored version, including an IMAX run.

A New Hope was most notably re-released in theaters back in 1997, 20 years after its release, and earned $138.2 million domestically.

Then on March 5, Pixar returns with Gatto, an original tale of Nero (Mark Ruffalo), a street-smart cat navigating Venice, Italy. The D23 footage showed Nero trying to steal a street performer's violin for mob boss Rocko (Laurence Fishburne).

Pixar

Things jump ahead to May 28 for Star Wars: Starfighter, with Shawn Levy directing Ryan Gosling and newcomer Flynn Gray, alongside Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and Aaron Pierre. Despite the branding, the movie is billed as completely disconnected from any other Star Wars story, an original tale built around the fastest Starfighter in existence.

Summer wraps up with The Bluey Movie on August 6, with the iconic kids TV franchise jumping not only to the small to big screen, but from 2D to CG animation.

Series creator Joe Brumm writes and directs, with Melanie Zanetti (Chilli) and David McCormack (Bandit) reprising their roles, and Disney's teaser stayed light on plot, only confirming the story unfolds over the course of one crazy day.

Ludo Studio

September 3 brings The New Simpsons Movie, another Fox-acquisition film, whose D23 first look had classic chaos, following Homer as he loses track of a bouncing ball at a baseball game, leading to a chase through the stadium bathrooms, Moe's Tavern, a bowling alley, and the Duff beer factory before it finally lands with Bart.

The highly profitable holiday corridor opens on November 24 with Frozen 3, which Disney confirmed centers on Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff's wedding, billed as "the wedding of the century in Arendelle."

Afterward, Anna joins Elsa (Idina Menzel) on a new journey. Disney stayed quiet on the villain but teased a romance for Olaf, along with hints that the royal family is "about to welcome a mysterious new member."

Disney Animation

Olaf star Josh Gad previously confirmed that the songs he's heard thus far are "incredible," adding that "Bobby [Lopez] and Kristen [Anderson-Lopez] wrote the music again."

The year will then close on December 17 with the only Marvel Studios release of 2027, Avengers: Secret Wars, wrapping up the Multiverse Saga that began in 2021.

Beyond 2027, Disney's calendar is also already taking shape, which isn't anything too surprising. 2028 is absolutely loaded, including mega-blockbusters like Pixar's Incredibles 3, a live-action Lilo & Stitch 2, and Marvel Studios' three-headed monster of X-Men, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3.