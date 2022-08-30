Disney Confirms Hailee Steinfeld’s Return In MCU Phase 5

The MCU's Phase 4 introduced many new heroes, and one of them is Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. The character first made her appearance alongside Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in the Hawkeye Disney+ series, with the pair teaming up to take down the Tracksuit Mafia.

Throughout the show's run, Bishop proved that she can be a competent member of the Young Avengers in the future, but her MCU comeback has yet to be confirmed. Despite that, a previous report noted that Steinfeld's Marvel hero is set to appear in "other MCU projects" down the line, meaning that she has a bright future ahead.

Now, Disney may have accidentally spoiled the character's upcoming Marvel return.

Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop Confirmed to Return in Phase 5

Marvel

Disney Latino revealed that Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop is set to return in the MCU's Phase 5.

The young Marvel hero is part of the list of the "5 Marvel superheroes you have to know before seeing Phase 5 of the MCU" that the website created.

Here is the character's section in the article:

"Marvel Phase 5 Super Heroes: Kate Bishop Kate Bishop, a character played by actress Hailee Steinfeld, was introduced to the public in the Hawkeye series and is one of the members of the Young Avengers in the comics. An admirer of Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the young woman decides to follow in his footsteps. Besides being an archer, Kate is also an excellent fighter, with knowledge of different martial arts, as well as being an excellent fencer."

Where Will Kate Bishop Appear in Phase 5?

While this news is not surprising for some fans, the fact that the article noted that Kate Bishop is an "important" MCU hero in Phase 5 could further build anticipation for her return.

At this stage, it's unknown if Disney will renew Hawkeye for a potential second season. This is despite a previous promising update about the series where it was confirmed to not be included in the "Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series" category of this year's Emmy Awards.

If Hawkeye officially receives another season, then Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop is poised to return in that project. Still, there are other MCU shows and even movies where the young female archer could make a comeback.

The most plausible candidate for Bishop's Marvel return is Echo. The upcoming series is set to feature the return of Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, a character who had a significant role in Hawkeye.

It would be fitting if Echo showcases Kate Bishop in a possible team-up with the titular anti-hero, with the pair would setting aside their differences for the greater good. Bishop's appearance in the series would also allow fans to learn more about what she's been up to with Clint since the end of their Disney+ show.

Other projects where Bishop could return are her long-rumored involvement in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and a possible Young Avengers show or film.

Cassie Lang actress Kathryn Newton already teased that Bishop could return in the threequel, noting, "you know, we’re friends in the comics." However, Newton did admit that she has "no idea" if the MCU hero will make an appearance.

As for Young Avengers, Steinfeld remained tight-lipped about the topic, with her only sharing that "there's a lot of new opportunities rising."

Whatever the case, it's safe to say that there will be more of Kate Bishop in the MCU's future.

Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+.