7 Disney Animated Classics That Now Deserve a Live-Action Reboot Following WB’s New Jetsons Movie Announcement

According to a recent report from The Wrap, an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera series, The Jetsons, is taking flight. The news is particularly notable for the high-profile talent attached, with the report indicating that comedic icon Jim Carrey is in talks to star in the live-action movie. This potential project immediately sets a precedent for how beloved, decades-old animated properties can be reimagined for a new generation. Adding weight to the excitement is the inclusion of Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who is reportedly set to direct and co-write the script.

The reported deal for The Jetsons instantly begs a broader question: If this classic cartoon can be dusted off for a major live-action treatment, what other animated gems deserve the same revival? For decades, The Walt Disney Company has been the undisputed champion of animated storytelling, creating a vast library of iconic characters and rich, complex worlds. While Disney's own live-action remakes have predominantly focused on its theatrical animated features, the time is ripe to look at its equally beloved television series.

Timeless Animated Classics Disney Should Adapt Into Live Action

Darkwing Duck

The quintessential action-comedy series from the Disney Afternoon lineup, Darkwing Duck offers a perfectly structured world for a live-action adaptation. The original series masterfully balanced thrilling superheroics with a satirical, ego-driven comedy, following Drake Mallard, a suburban duck who moonlights as the masked mallard, "The Terror that Flaps in the Night."

A live-action series could lean heavily into the pulp-fiction and dark-deco aesthetic of the city of St. Canard, providing a visually stunning backdrop. The narrative is rich with iconic villains, such as Negaduck and the Fearsome Five, and the essential emotional core is provided by Darkwing’s adopted daughter, Gosalyn. This property is ideal for a prestige, action-packed project that taps into the current popularity of complex superhero narratives while maintaining its signature humor.

Disney’s Adventures of the Gummi Bears

Long before deep world-building was common in animated television, Gummi Bears created a captivating medieval fantasy setting. The premise, focusing on a small colony of secret, anthropomorphic bears who are the last vestiges of a once-great civilization, is inherently cinematic.

The magic of the Gummi Berry Juice and the concept of the bears’ Great Lore provide a potent mythology that modern fantasy storytelling can fully exploit. A live-action adaptation could embrace a truly grand scope, featuring impressive CGI for the bears and their cavernous home, Gummi Glen. It can also showcase a period-style political struggle against the villainous Duke Igthorn. The series’ blend of medieval setting, magic, and earnest heroism has the foundational DNA for a successful, sweeping fantasy epic.

TaleSpin

TaleSpin has one of the most distinctive and visually exciting premises in the Disney catalog. Set in the fictional port city of Cape Suzette in the 1930s, the series follows the cargo-hauling pilot Baloo and his young navigator Kit Cloudkicker.

The show’s key differentiator is its emphasis on thrilling, bi-plane air-combat and high-seas adventure, making it a perfect vehicle for state-of-the-art visual effects. The world already has the look and feel of a classic adventure film, with its Art Deco architecture, dangerous aerial pirates led by Don Karnage, and dramatic mountain ranges.

A live-action film or series could lean into the historical aesthetic, creating a visually rich, period piece that captures the romance and danger of aviation adventure while using CGI to faithfully render the anthropomorphic characters like Baloo and Rebecca Cunningham.

Gravity Falls

Though a more recent classic, Gravity Falls achieved a devoted, near-cult following due to its complex overarching narrative, deep mythology, and emotional character arcs. There were initial reports of plans for a third season, but it never materialized. The story of twin siblings Dipper and Mabel Pines spending a summer with their “Grunkle” Stan in the titular, mystery-laden town is a perfect hook for a streaming platform.

A live-action rendition would not need to reinvent the wheel but rather translate the show’s dark, uncanny atmosphere and detailed monster designs into photorealistic visuals. The central mystery of the journals, the enigmatic Bill Cipher, and the emotional core of the twins’ relationship provide all the dramatic framework necessary for a compelling live-action project.

Recess

Recess is one of the most relatable and universal concepts in Disney’s history: the politics and sociology of the elementary school playground. The show expertly portrayed the playground as a miniature society with its own rigid social structure, leaders (like King Bob), laws, and outcasts.

A live-action version could operate as an ensemble dramedy, chronicling the daily struggles and grand adventures of T.J. Detweiler and his friends as they navigate the hierarchy of the fourth grade. The humor lies in the dramatic scale of their small-world problems, making it a perfect fit for a modern, slightly heightened take on the childhood experience. The show's simple, well-defined characters and universal themes of friendship and conformity make it an easy concept for a new generation to embrace.

The Proud Family

The Proud Family is not only an iconic animated series but a cultural touchstone that broke ground for its representation and humor. Following Penny Proud and her hilarious, often chaotic family, the show successfully tackled relatable teenage and family issues with a distinctly stylized, over-the-top energy.

While the series already received a successful animated revival with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a live-action reboot could translate the original’s warmth, cultural specificity, and vibrant characters into a successful multi-camera or single-camera sitcom format. Key characters like the eccentric Suga Mama, the overprotective Oscar, and the iconic LaCienega Boulevardez are ready-made for a live-action cast to interpret, allowing the humor and heart of the Proud family to resonate with a broad, multi-generational audience.

American Dragon: Jake Long

American Dragon: Jake Long offers a blend of fantasy and coming-of-age story that perfectly suits the current appetite for teen supernatural drama. The series follows Jake Long, a teenage boy in New York City who is secretly the mythical American Dragon, tasked with protecting all magical creatures living in the city.

The show’s core appeal lies in the duality of Jake’s life: struggling with homework and girls (especially his crush, Rose, who is unknowingly a skilled dragon slayer) while simultaneously fulfilling an ancient, powerful destiny. A live-action series could leverage spectacular CGI to realize the Dragon form and the various magical creatures, using the backdrop of a major metropolitan area to ground the fantasy in a relatable, urban setting. The established mythology of the Dragon Council and the conflict with the Huntsclan provides a ready-made, high-stakes narrative that can easily fill multiple seasons.