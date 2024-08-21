Discovery of Witches Season 4 Chances: Will It Ever Release?

After its addition to Netflix, many fans are wondering if Season 4 of A Discovery of Witches is in the works or if more episodes of the series will ever be released.

A Discovery of Witches is a fairly newer series that first premiered in 2018 and grew increasingly popular with its fanbase.

The show follows a witch and a vampire as they learn about mysteries hidden within a manuscript that lead them on a dangerous collision course with the creature world.

Will A Discovery of Witches Season 4 Ever Be Released?

Sky Studios

A Discovery of Witches was added to Netflix on August 19, introducing an entirely new group of viewers to the series.

Since only three seasons of the show were added to Netflix and the most recent was released in 2022, many are wondering what the future of the series looks like.

As of writing, there are no plans to develop a Season 4 of the show. It is important to note that the series follows a trilogy of books called the All Souls series, and the three seasons of A Discovery of Witches followed those three books.

When it was released, Season 3 was billed as being the final season of the show, which only further cements the idea that it is finished.

However, the A Discovery of Witches cast members have commented that they miss playing their characters and/or would like to return to the world in some capacity.

For example, series lead Teresa Palmer (who played Diana Bishop) stated in an interview with Radio Times that "it was hard to say goodbye to the character:"

"I’ve been able to be with Diana for a few years now, and just seeing where she began and where the journey finishes, I feel so ready to have parted with her, because I think she landed in such a beautiful place. But I think at the same time….it was hard to say goodbye."

Similarly, Steven Cree (who played Gallowglass in the series) jokingly stated in the same interview that a spin-off was being developed. It was obviously just a playful comment, but it still proved that he would jump at the chance to come back to the character:

"Maybe this is a good time…I know that Lachlan’s excited to announce that Sky and Bad Wolf are doing a spin-off show with Gallowglass and Hubbard as vampire detectives. "

Paul Rhys, who played Hubbard, chimed in alongside Cree and jokingly said that the "working title" is "Hubbard's Cupboard:"

"It’s true – you can tell them now Lachlan, it’s fine. We’ve got a working title – it’s 'Hubbard’s Cupboard.'"

In a separate 2022 interview with Radio Times, Steven Cree revealed that author Deborah Harkness (who wrote the books that A Discovery of Witches is based on) is "planning on" writing another novel set in the same universe.

According to him, the book that she has plans for will center around Gallowglass and be a spin-off of the main series:

"She does have an idea for a Gallowglass book. She plans to write one. I think she’s written one about Marcus, and maybe she’s writing something else right now. But she’s definitely planning to write a book about Gallowglass."

Cree continued by blatantly revealing that he "would totally be open" to returning for that spin-off if it ever got adapted into a TV series:

"Yeah, I would totally be open for that, if it ever happens. I love the character, and I think there’s so many cracking characters in 'A Discovery of Witches.' And that’s a thing that’s hard as well, to service all of them equally. You just can’t. And I think there’s so much more to it."

Cree also expressed his wishes to play the character again in the future in another interview with Digital Spy, saying that he "would 100 per cent be up for more Gallowglass:"

"I would 100 percent be up for more Gallowglass – I don't know whether Sky have the rights to do that, though. Gallowglass is a great character. It's been like playing two characters because in season two he is like a rock 'n' roll vampire in the Elizabethan era, and in season three he is a motorbiker vampire [in the present day] who is in a completely different state of mind."

The actor then went on to give some ideas about what he thinks could be explored in Gallowglass' life before jokingly admitting that the only thing he'd hate about returning to the role would be "having to spend so much time in the gym:"

"I think there is huge scope for the different stories of those missing years [between season two and three] and the future – the only aspect I wouldn't fancy is having to spend so much time in the gym again!"

Author Deborah Harkness did admit that a Gallowglass spin-off is currently in the works via X (formerly Twitter), but she did also warn fans that she owns the rights to it and that her permission would need to be given before a show could be made from it:

"Yes it is true. Gallowglass's book is years away. And I own it, and 'Time's Convert,' and all the other books. So no one can make a tv show out of any of them unless I agree to it--and I haven't. So please let's nip these rumors in the bud."

However, the fact that she is working on another book has to be a silver lining for many fans. After all, she did agree for a TV show to be made about the original trilogy of books, so she could always agree for the spin-offs to be adapted as well.

What Could Happen in A Discovery of Witches Season 4?

Since A Discovery of Witches is directly based on the first three novels in the All Souls series, one would have to assume that a spin-off or continuation of the flagship show would be based on the next book, which is titled Time's Convert.

Time's Convert is largely set during the American Revolution, which took place in the mid-1770s.

It follows Matthew de Clermont and Marcus MacNeil, who is a surgeon from Massachusetts. Matthew essentially gives Marcus the choice to become a vampire, and he jumps at it, but his transformation is anything but easy.

However, he is successful and then falls in love with a woman named Phoebe Taylor in contemporary London who also wants to become a vampire, but her transition is not easy either.

So, if a spin-off or continuation of A Discovery of Witches were to be made and it was to follow Time's Convent, fans would definitely see Marcus' origin story of how he became a vampire and would likely then get to witness the love story between he and Phoebe.

A Discovery of Witches is available to stream on Netflix.

Read more about other shows streaming on Netflix:

Will Umbrella Academy Season 5 Release? Netflix Officially Confirms the Fate of the Series

Stranger Things Season 5 Gets Official Release Window: What Date Will It Be?

What Happens to Sleeper on Fire Country, Explained

Here's Why Emily In Paris Season 4 Is Only 5 Episodes Long Right Now