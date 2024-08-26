Fans were shocked to find out A Discovery of Witches had recast its Baldwin actor heading into Season 3.

The British fantasy series - based on Deborah Harkness' All Souls books - debuted on the UK's Sky One network and Sky Max streamer in 2018, running for three seasons before ending in February 2022.

It follows Diana Bishop, a historian and reluctant witch who after discovering a cursed manuscript hidden in Oxford's library is forced back into the world of magic-users. She is joined by a magical cast that includes various wizards, witches, and other fantastical magic-based characters.

[ What Powers Do Demons Have In Discovery of Witches? ]

Why Was Baldwin Replaced in Discovery of Witches?

A Discovery of Witches

One major character was recast during A Discovery of Witches' three-season run on Sky One in the UK, causing plenty of confusion amongst fans of the series.

Trystan Gravelle was replaced as Baldwin Montclair heading into Season 3 of the British fantasy series, with Peter McDonald brought in to place the vampiric TV character in the third and final season.

This move was reportedly made due to scheduling conflicts with Montclair coming into the third season, forcing the show's team of creatives to pivot to a new actor for the character.

Per RadioTimes, a spokesperson from the show told the outlet that these scheduling conflicts came about from COVID-19 and "Gravelle was unable to continue as Baldwin Montclair:"

"Due to scheduling conflicts arising from COVID-19, the wonderful Trystan Gravelle was unable to continue as Baldwin Montclair for season three."

No further specifics would be provided beyond that; however, the spokesperson did take their time to introduce audiences to what they called "the fantastic Peter McDonald:"

"However, he has handed the baton to the fantastic Peter McDonald who we’re sure you’ll absolutely love as the intimidating head of the de Clermont family."

At least publically, there has not been any ill will about the change from the character's former actor.

In fact, Gravelle took to Instagram to react to the announcement of his recast, saying it was a "privilege" to play Baldwin:

"It's been a privilege to bring these roles to the screen! Hopefully, many more to come."

Gravelle played Baldwin Montclair for two seasons of the hit fantasy series, portraying the dastardly head of the supernatural Congregation - a governing body of the magical world in the Discovery of Witches franchise.

However, McDonald was brought in to take on the role in Season 3, "relishing the opportunity to tell this story," according to the actor (via RadioTimes):

I’m delighted to be taking the role of Baldwin de Clermont into season three of 'A Discovery of Witches.' I’m relishing the opportunity to tell this story with all the cast and crew at Bad Wolf Productions."

A Discovery of Witches Season 1-3 is streaming now on Sky Max in the UK and Netflix in the US.

Read more about the fantasy genre on The Direct:

Fans Didn’t Like Rings of Power Season 1, Here’s How Season 2 Can Fix It

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Actor Daniel Weyman Reveals Why The Stranger's Identity Isn't Important

Here's When House of the Dragon Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Arcane Season 2 Leaks Online in Series of Netflix Animation Security Failures