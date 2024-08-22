A Discovery of Witches features many supernatural characters, but daemons are some of the most intriguing of the lot.

The hit fantasy TV series starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode is based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness and features vampires, witches, humans and daemons all coexisting on Earth.

The series lasted three seasons and ended in 2022, but questions surrounding the daemons and their powers still remain.

A Guide to Daemons Powers in A Discovery of Witches

Daemons, not to be confused with demons, are some of the less defined creatures in the All Souls Trilogy universe. Unlike witches or vampires, whose powers and lore are clear in A Discovery of Witches, daemons are shrouded in mystery.

Daemons appear physically the same as humans apart from one genetic difference which sees them born with an extra chromosome. A few of the notable daemons in A Discovery of Witches include Hamish, Agatha, Nathaniel and Sophie.

Some of the confirmed characteristics of daemons include that they are born to human parents and they tend to be brilliant, impulsive and erratic.

In terms of daemons' specific powers, they are often abnormally creative or intelligent, which leads them to success in the worlds of academia or the creative arts. Aisling Loftus, who stars in A Discovery of Witches as Sophie, describes daemons as beings whose "brains work on a different plane."

The supernatural power of daemons is subtle but a certain subset of the species do have the ability to read the minds of others or receive visions of the future. These daemons are labeled "moonkissed" and Sophie is one character who exhibits these powers in the TV series.

Do Daemons Have Any Weaknesses?

While daemons' powers are subtler than the other supernatural species in A Discovery of Witches, they do have their downsides.

Daemons are typically at the bottom of the hierarchy with witches and vampires and, due to rules set by the Congregation, they are unable to gather in any substantial groups.

This results in many daemons being lonely or confused about their abilities, and they are sometimes misunderstood and ostracized by their human families.

Due to daemons' exceptional talent and creativity, this can also lead to more instances of addiction or mental health issues, which are exacerbated by their isolation from each other.

Daemons have also been described as walking a line between "genius and madness," and, if one falls to the side of madness, it can lead to terrible results, even murder.

A Discovery of Witches is now streaming on Netflix.

