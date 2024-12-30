The MCU's Deadpool Just Had a Wild Cameo In Marvel Studios' New Show

Marvel Studios' newest streaming series included an unexpected and wild cameo from the MCU's newest hit superhero — Deadpool.

Wade Wilson is already one of the biggest names in the MCU thanks to 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke countless box office records on its way to becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year. Thanks to that success, fans are itching to see where the red-suited antihero may pop up again.

While Deadpool led the MCU's only big-screen release in 2024, Marvel Studios released three streaming projects on Disney+ as well. Included in that slate was the third and final season of What If...?, which tied back to the Merc with a Mouth in its own unique way.

Deadpool's Crazy Cameo in Marvel Studios' What If....?

As part of a closing montage of wild Multiversal characters in the What If...? Season 3 finale, Marvel Studios shared a look at a never-before-seen version of Deadpool.

While he was not seen in any of the show's episodes proper, he popped up in this montage alongside nearly two dozen other unique Variants.

Marvel Studios

This Variant is not only wearing his classic red suit and holding his iconic katanas, but he also has an extensive arsenal of weapons attached to his back. That collection of items includes something close to a Gatling gun and two massive canons sticking out about five or six feet over Wade's head.

Marvel Studios

There could be any number of reasons why Deadpool has what appears to be a dozen or so guns on his back. After all, Ryan Reynolds' version was intent on taking about 3,000 rounds of ammo to fight Ed Skrein's Francis in the first Deadpool movie.

Some theories teased that this is a version of Deadpool inspired by the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe storyline from Marvel Comics.

The comic story starts with Deadpool going after the Fantastic Four under Uatu the Watcher's narration after being committed to the Ravencroft Asylum to cure his insanity. It is then revealed that his doctor is Psycho-Man, who brainwashes Deadpool, leaving him with a voice encouraging him to kill everyone.

This comes after quotes from former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo indicated that he was not allowed to use Deadpool in the animated mutant series.

What If...? Season 3 also had preliminary ideas to use Wade's best buddy, Wolverine, but the team beat themselves up over not bringing those ideas to life.

When Will Deadpool Return to the MCU?

Unsurprisingly, fans are eager to see where Deadpool may return to the MCU after his first effort with Marvel Studios with such a big hit. Ryan Reynolds has already filmed another project as Deadpool (an ad to benefit SickKids with Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter), but his big kahuna remains the MCU.

There are a couple of potential animated shows to which Reynolds could bring his iconic antihero in Marvel Zombies and X-Men '97 Season 2. After being blocked from X-Men '97, fans cannot wait for him to join the mutants, and Marvel Zombies could be a great opportunity to show off Deadpool's pure, unadulterated rage.

Also on the table is Deadpool 4, which is reportedly already being discussed behind the scenes at Marvel Studios. With Deadpool & Wolverine now sitting as the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, Marvel would be crazy to not look at how to capitalize on the character's star power for another round of solo action.

Even bigger than that, however, are Marvel's hopeful crown jewels of the Multiverse Saga in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While Deadpool will not be his usual R-rated self, Reynolds' portrayal of the character would seemingly be too good not to use in the next two major team-up outings. While his role is unclear, as is how he would get to Earth-616 from Earth-10005 (see the differences here), most expect him to show up in some capacity.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+, as are all three seasons of Marvel Studios' What If...?.