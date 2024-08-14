Valve’s Deadlock: How To Get A Steam Invite and Playtest Server Times

Deadlock, a new secret game from Valve, is quickly becoming anything but.

Gamers are always looking for the latest and greatest, whether it is the sharpest graphics, the most responsive controls, or the most immersive experience. But a video game rarely flies under the radar like Valve’s Deadlock has tried to do.

How To Play Valve’s New Deadlock MOBA

Deadlock, a brand-new multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, was supposed to keep a low profile.

Developer Valve has not made an official, widespread announcement that the title exists, yet Deadlock presently has thousands of players. How could this be?

For starters, Deadlock is currently in an early alpha playtest stage. The only way for gamers to get their hands on it and start playing is to get an invite through a referral system.

In short, for someone to access and play Deadlock, another person has to refer it to them. Both individuals must be friends on Steam, and the referral option can be found on the game’s main menu.

The good news is that Valve hasn’t set a limit on the number of times that a single Steam user can share referral links.

This means that one player could invite every single user on their Steam friends list, who can then, in turn, refer all of their friends, creating a cascade effect. This is how Deadlock has so many players right now, despite Valve not even acknowledging the game's existence yet.

If you don't know anyone yet who has access to the Deadlock beta, don't worry! Many Discord servers dedicated to Deadlock are filled with helpful players willing to invite people to play the game.

What Times Are Deadlock’s Servers Up?

Unfortunately, matchmaking between players is not available in Deadlock around the clock right now. Players can go up against bots whenever they like, but the player vs player servers are scheduled.

The full schedule for the game’s server times is as follows (all times below are in EST):

Europe: Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m ET Friday - Sunday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m ET

North America: Monday - Thursday: 6 p.m. - 6 a.m ET Friday - Sunday: 4 p.m. - 6 a.m ET

South America: Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 3 a.m ET Friday - Sunday: 2 p.m. - 3 a.m ET

Asia: Monday - Thursday: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m ET Friday - Sunday: 2 a.m. - 3 p.m ET

Oceania: Monday - Thursday: 1 a.m. - 12 p.m ET Friday - Sunday: 11 p.m. - 12 p.m ET



Deadlock can be played exclusively on Steam.

