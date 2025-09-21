DCU: Complete List of All 21 Villains In James Gunn's New Universe

James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe (DCU) has already begun laying the foundations of a bold, interconnected franchise. While much attention has been focused on the heroes shaping this new era, the villains are just as essential in defining the stories to come. Gunn pulled a wide variety of antagonists from across DC Comics lore to populate his universe.

The choices so far have shown Gunn’s ability to blend familiar names with unexpected deep cuts. Classic villains like Lex Luthor and Amanda Waller appear alongside obscure foes such as Nosferata and Red St. Wild, creating a universe that feels both expansive and unpredictable. This balance of old and new reinforces Gunn’s reputation for elevating underutilized characters while honoring DC’s most iconic adversaries. With Peacemaker Season 2 now extending the DCU’s lineup of rogues, it is clear that the franchise is building a villain roster every bit as dynamic as its heroes.

Villains We Have Seen in James Gunn's DCU So Far

Amanda Waller

Warner Bros.

Amanda Waller stands as one of the DCU's most enduring and manipulative figures, embodying the ruthless side of government oversight. Portrayed by Viola Davis, Waller is the iron-fisted director of ARGUS, willing to sacrifice lives and ethics to achieve her version of global stability.

She first appeared in Suicide Squad, assembling a team of villains for a deadly mission, and her influence persists across Peacemaker Season 1, Creature Commandos, and beyond, where she deploys monstrous operatives without remorse.

In the comics, Waller is a non-superpowered strategist created by John Ostrander, Len Wein, and John Byrne in 1986's Legends miniseries and is known for her unyielding will and tactical brilliance. In Gunn's DCU, her villainy stems from her ends-justify-the-means philosophy, often pitting her against heroes who question her authority.

Circe

DC Studios

Circe emerges as a formidable sorceress in Creature Commandos, bringing ancient magic and mythical terror to the DCU. Voiced by Anya Chalotra, this immortal witch manipulates reality with spells that transform humans into beasts, driven by a disdain for humanity and a quest for dominance.

Her schemes involve allying with extremist groups, making her a threat that combines supernatural power with ideological fervor.

Originating from Homer's Odyssey and adapted into DC Comics by Robert Kanigher and Harry G. Peter in 1949's Wonder Woman #37, Circe is traditionally a Wonder Woman foe known for her enchantments and immortality.

Gunn's version amplifies her villainy by tying her to modern conflicts in Creature Commandos, where she orchestrates attacks on global targets and forces the team to confront both her magic and her followers.

Princess Ilana Rostovic

DC Studios

Princess Ilana Rostovic introduces geopolitical intrigue to the DCU as a cunning royal antagonist in Creature Commandos. Voiced by Maria Bakalova, she is a Boravian princess whose charm masks a ruthless ambition, as she becomes entangled in all kinds of schemes.

Her actions often exploit international tensions, positioning her as a villain who wields influence rather than brute force.

She is one of the many original characters Gunn created for the DCU. Rostovic's character draws from themes of corrupted nobility seen in various DC stories.

Clayface

Clayface

Clayface represents the horror-tinged side of the DCU, with his shape-shifting abilities and tragic backstory making him a versatile villain. Clayface made his DCU debut in Creature Commandos and is set to feature in an upcoming standalone film, which has made some interesting casting choices that you can read all about here. This mud-like monster can mimic anyone, using its powers for deception and destruction.

Gunn described the project as a "complete horror film," emphasizing Clayface's body horror elements and psychological torment.

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane in 1940's Detective Comics #40 as actor Basil Karlo, Clayface evolved through multiple iterations in the comics, often as a Batman adversary.

Congorilla

DC Studios

Congorilla adds a primal, beastly dimension to the DCU's villains, appearing as a formidable antagonist in Creature Commandos. Voiced by Jason Konopisos, this golden gorilla possesses superhuman strength and intelligence, transferred from a human mind into an ape body.

His villainy arises from a mix of resentment and animalistic instincts, making him an unpredictable force in prison settings like Belle Reve.

Debuting in 1959's Action Comics #248 by Robert Bernstein and Howard Sherman, Congorilla is traditionally a hero but often portrayed with conflicted loyalties.

Nosferata

DC Studios

Nosferata, a scheming bloodsucker with ambitions of conquest, brings vampiric horror to the forefront in Creature Commandos. This bat-like villain seeks to expand her influence through undead armies, clashing with the team in shadowy confrontations.

Originating from Karl Kesel's Superboy run in the 1990s, Nosferata is a vampire from the Wild Lands aiming to dominate animal-human hybrids.

In Creature Commandos, she's recruited into Task Force M, where she shows her predatory nature, adding a supernatural edge to Waller's operations.

Gunn's take emphasizes her cunning, making her a memorable addition to the growing monster roster.

Rupert Thorne

DC

Rupert Thorne embodies old-school corruption as a mob boss and politician in Creature Commandos. Voiced by Benjamin Byron Davis, Thorne's villainy involves organized crime and backroom deals. His influence extends to Gotham's underbelly, setting up potential Batman crossovers.

Created by Steve Englehart and Walt Simonson in Detective Comics #469, Thorne is a classic Batman foe known for his attempts to control the city.

Peacemaker

Warner Bros.

Peacemaker's villainous arc in The Suicide Squad marks him as a hypocritical anti-hero turned antagonist. Portrayed by John Cena, his actions, such as stabbing Rick Flag through the heart, stem from a distorted moral code, making him a complex figure.

In the comics, created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette in 1966's Fightin' 5 #40, Peacemaker is a diplomat who resorts to violence.

In Gunn's vision, his villainy in The Suicide Squad informs his redemption arc in the Peacemaker series, but his past deeds will come back to bite him in Season 2.

Judomaster

DC

Judomaster, portrayed by Nhut Le, returns in Peacemaker Season 2 as a wildcard whose allegiance remains ambiguous after his antagonistic role in Season 1.

Known as Rip Jagger in DC Comics, this pint-sized martial artist wields elite fighting skills, blending judo, karate, and capoeira to take on larger opponents, as seen in his Season 1 battles against Peacemaker and his team while serving the alien Butterflies.

Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios

Rick Flag Sr. emerges as a vengeful and authoritative antagonist in Peacemaker Season 2, driven by a personal vendetta against Christopher Smith for killing his son, Rick Flag Jr., in The Suicide Squad.

Portrayed by Frank Grillo, who first voiced the character in Creature Commandos and appeared in Superman (2025), Flag Sr. is the new head of ARGUS.

Maxwell Lord

DC Studios

Maxwell Lord emerges as a charismatic yet morally ambiguous figure in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, wielding charm and subtle manipulation to advance his agenda. Portrayed by Sean Gunn, Lord’s DCU debut in Superman is brief but sets the stage for his larger role in Peacemaker Season 2; he conducts a comically disastrous job interview for the Justice Gang in a derelict retail space, hinting at his well-meaning yet opportunistic nature.

Created by Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire in 1987’s Justice League #1, Lord is a cunning businessman who initially funds the Justice League only to later reveal his telepathic powers and villainous tendencies in comics like Justice League International.

Lex Luthor

DC Studios

Lex Luthor reigns as Superman's ultimate intellectual nemesis in the 2025 film, a brilliant billionaire whose hatred for the Man of Steel drives world-altering schemes. Portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, Luthor employs advanced tech and manipulation, viewing Superman as a threat to humanity's self-reliance.

Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1940's Action Comics #23, Luthor is DC's archetypal mad genius. Gunn's version emphasizes his charisma and strategic mind, clashing with Superman in epic battles while leading a team of henchmen.

This portrayal sets him up as a recurring DCU villain, influencing multiple storylines with his unyielding ambition.

Ultraman

DC Studios

Ultraman serves as a dark mirror to Superman, an evil Kryptonian clone with identical powers but twisted intentions. In the 2025 film, he rampages through Metropolis under Luthor's control, showcasing raw strength and invulnerability that rival the hero's.

Gunn's adaptation positions him as the most physically threatening foe in Superman.

The Engineer

DC Studios

The Engineer, aka Angela Spica, wields nanotechnology as a high-tech villain in Superman, enhancing her body into a living weapon. Portrayed by María Gabriela de Faría, she aligns with Luthor and uses liquid metal abilities for combat.

Created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch in 1999's The Authority #1, she's typically a hero but reimagined in Superman as antagonistic.

In the DCU, her villainy stems from her loyalty to Luthor's vision. Otherwise, she provides some of the film's most dynamic action sequences.

Otis

DC Studios

Otis functions as Luthor's bumbling yet devoted henchman in Superman, providing muscle and comic relief amid villainous plans. Portrayed by Terence Rosemore, he executes orders with loyalty, often bungling details that highlight his incompetence.

Otis became iconic from 1978's Superman: The Movie, portrayed by the late Ned Beatty as Luthor's dim-witted sidekick.

Sydney Happersen

DC Studios

Sydney Happersen emerges as a scientific enabler in Superman. Portrayed by Stephen Blackehart, his expertise fuels villainous innovations through bioengineering.

In DC Comics, created by John Byrne in 1987's Superman Vol 2 #2, Happersen is Luthor's top scientist. Gunn's DCU version amplifies his role in creating threats like Ultraman, making him a key behind-the-scenes villain.

Vasil Ghurkos

DC Studios

Vasil Ghurkos, the tyrannical president of Boravia, ignites international chaos in Superman through his genocidal policies and alliances with Luthor. Portrayed by Zlatko Burić, his power-hungry nature leads to brutal confrontations, which lead to heroes getting involved in global affairs.

An original DCU character inspired by real-world dictators, Ghurkos represents everything wrong with authoritarianism.

White Dragon

DC Studios

White Dragon returns as a hateful supremacist in Peacemaker Seasons 1 and 2, embodying a toxic legacy as Peacemaker's father. Portrayed by Robert Patrick, he wields high-tech armor and bigotry, clashing with his son in personal battles.

Created by James Gunn for the series and inspired by comic white supremacist villains, White Dragon's antagonism is rooted in familial abuse. He returns in Season 2 with an all-new costume you can check out here.

Red St. Wild

DC Studios

Red St. Wild is set to hunt with deadly precision in Peacemaker Season 2, targeting Eagly as part of a larger vendetta. Portrayed by Michael Rooker, this bearded outdoorsman uses survival skills and weaponry, positioning him as a humorsome, relentless foe.

An original creation for the series, Wild's villainy revolves around obsession and animal cruelty. His character was heavily teased in Season 2's trailer.

Langston Fleury

DC Studios

Langston Fleury, played by Tim Meadows, makes his debut in Peacemaker Season 2 as a sharp-tongued ARGUS agent tasked with keeping Christopher Smith in check.

Unlike Peacemaker’s reckless and unfiltered style, Fleury embodies the rigid, bureaucratic side of government oversight, creating instant friction between the two. His presence also sets up this interesting Batman-related character.

James Gunn leans into Meadows’ trademark comedic delivery, using the character to inject humor while also heightening the tension between Peacemaker and ARGUS authority.

The Sons of Themyscira

DC Studios

The Sons of Themyscira in Creature Commandos are portrayed as a militant extremist group rallying behind Circe, fueled by a warped sense of alpha-male ideology.

They don’t have superpowers, but their blind devotion makes them dangerous, as they launch attacks that parody toxic masculinity.

While loosely inspired by comic book concepts, Creature Commandos reimagines them as satirical villains, serving both as cannon fodder for Circe’s plans and as a pointed commentary on real-world extremism. James Gunn uses their presence to add a layer of social critique, giving the animated series more thematic weight alongside its action and humor.